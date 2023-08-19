Four games into their League Two journey after gaining promotion from the National League last season, Wrexham are still bringing thrilling soccer to the Racecourse Ground. On Saturday they played to a thrilling 5-5 draw with Swindon Town. Still playing without striker Paul Mullin, who was injured in a preseason friendly against Manchester United, the Dragons were able to overturn a three goal deficit at halftime thanks to stoppage time goals from Elliot Lee and James Jones.

The stars of 'Welcome to Wrexham,' the Hollywood-backed club are quickly showing that they belong in League Two as they're now riding a three match unbeaten streak after an opening day loss to MK Dons. With one of the higher payrolls in the league, the expectation is for Wrexham to push for promotion to League One.

Being able to score five goals without their star striker in the lineup will give Wrexham confidence that they can compete with the top teams in the league but defensively, they won't make it to playoffs allowing five goals per match. Only making one major transfer heading into the season -- signing James McLean from Wigan -- Wrexham are even attacking the season with a similar squad to the one that won them promotion.

It's a long season in League Two, but four matches in Wrexham have scored 13 goals and allowed 13 to sit in 15th place. If the can clean up the defensive issues they can rise up the table quickly and Mullins return will only help. But for now, another Hollywood story could be in the works in Wales.