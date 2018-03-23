Zlatan Ibrahimovic officially signs with Galaxy, but where does he rank in all-time MLS signings?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is finally here. The Los Angeles Galaxy announced the signing of the veteran superstar striker on Friday, signing a two-year contract.

It's a massive move for the Galaxy as they try to make some rumbles with Los Angeles FC now competing in the same market, and they get, when healthy, somebody who can still be one of the world's best players.

Don't forget, Ibrahimovic is just two seasons removed from a 50-goal campaign at Paris Saint-Germain, and he had 28 goals last season at Manchester United before a severe knee injury. His 2017-18 season has been derailed due to that injury and another setback, but if he comes back healthy, there's no reason why he can't be far and away the best player in MLS and get the Galaxy back on track.

But where does he rank when it comes to all-time league signings:

Just missed: Thierry Henry, New York Red Bulls; Carlos Valderrama, Tampa Bay Mutiny and Miami Fusion

5. Robbie Keane, Los Angeles Galaxy

After an up and down career in Europe, with a great spell at Tottenham but some bad times at Inter Milan and Liverpool, Keane came to the United States in 2011 and stayed for five years. He won three MLS Cups in that spell, was MLS MVP in 2014 and the MLS Cup MVP that year, and he finished with 104 goals in 165 games. He wasn't the biggest name ever to come over, but he put together a brilliant MLS career and won plenty of trophies in the process.

4. Marco Etcheverry, D.C. United

The Bolivian magician, Etcheverry was part of a rich class of midfielders to join MLS for its inaugural season in 1996. With other guys like Colombia's Carlos Valderrama and El Salvador's Mauricio Cienfuegos, Etcheverry is one of the best to ever play in MLS. The former Colo Colo and America de Cali man, he won three MLS Cups, the CONCACAF Champions League in 1998, MVP in '98 and is in the MLS All-time Best XI. He finished his career with 101 assists and was one of the D.C. United starts during its golden age.

3. David Beckham, Los Angeles Galaxy

More impactful off the field than on it, Beckham comes in at No. 3. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid man surprised many when he came over in 2007. With the Galaxy he won two MLS Cups but battled injuries. In the end, he brought a tremendous amount of buzz to the league and greatly lifted its level of exposure internationally. There have been much more impactful players on the field than Beckham, but you can't deny what he did off of it for the league.

2. Landon Donovan, Los Angeles Galaxy

All you really need to know is that the MVP trophy for the league is now called the Landon Donovan MVP Award. Renamed in 2015, it honors the most decorated player in league history. Also looked at as the best player in United States men's national team history, Donovan played 15 seasons in MLS, first with the San Jose Earthquakes on loan from Bayer Leverkusen before joining the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2005 and really taking off. At the end of his MLS career, he won six MLS Cups and ranks first all-time for goals and assists. Now he playing in Mexico for Leon.

Landon Donovan had the MVP trophy named after him. USATSI

1. Ibrahimovic, Los Angeles Galaxy

This is a tough one because it could go bad as it could go well. But Ibrahimovic, you can argue, is the most talented player to ever play in MLS, with the likes of Kaka and Henry. But the thing with Ibra is, he can still be an absolute world-class player. If he couldn't, would United have trigged his option for the 2017-18 season? Again, he scored 28 goals last year playing for the Red Devils, and he's somebody who could still get 20-30 goals a season in MLS for the next few seasons. He is physically gifted enough to continue playing for a bit longer. He's never been a speedy player, but nobody uses his body and size like Ibrahimovic, and few have his brains. He's, simply put, a magical player and a legend. And MLS has to feel fortunate to have him. Don't think because he's 36 that he is washed up. 2012-2016 were the best seasons of his career, all of which came after the age of 30. He's got plenty left in the tank.