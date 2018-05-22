2018 World Cup: Iran preview, schedule, TV and stream info, squad and players to watch

The 2018 World Cup kicks off on June 14 as host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia. CBS Sports will have you covered for each game, all the important news and more, as well as profiles of all of the teams.

Iran is back at the World Cup, making it to consecutive cups for the first time in their history. Led by former Real Madrid and Portugal manager Carlos Queiroz, the team's in Group B with Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

Competition history

World Cup appearances: Five

Best finish: 14th in 1978

Last World Cup: 2014

Group B





GP W D L GD PTS Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iran 0 0 0 0 0 0

Matches

June 15 - vs. Morocco at 11 a.m. ET on FOX

June 20 - vs. Spain at 2 p.m. ET on FOX

June 25 - vs. Portugal at 2 p.m. ET on FOX/FS1

Roster

Provisional squad (will be trimmed to 23 for the World Cup):

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis), Seyed Hossein Hosseini (Esteghlal), Rashid Mazaheri (Zob Ahan), Amir Abedzadeh (Maritimo).

Defenders: Ramin Rezaeian (Ostende), Voria Ghafouri (Esteghlal), Steven Beitashour (Los Angeles FC), Seyed Jalal Hosseini (Persepolis), Mohammad Reza Khanzadeh (Padideh), Morteza Pouraliganji (Alsaad), Mohammad Ansari (Persepolis), Pejman Montazeri (Esteghlal), Seyed Majid Hosseini (Esteghlal), Milad Mohammadi (Akhmat Grozny), Omid Nourafkan (Esteghlal), Saeid AGhaei (Sepahan), Roozbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal).

Midfielders: Saeid Ezatolahi (Amkar Perm), Masoud Shojaei (AEK Athens), Ahmad Abdolahzadeh (Foolad), Saman Ghoddos (Ostersunds), Mahdi Torabi (Saipa), Ashkan Dejagah (Notthingham Forest), Omid Ebrahimi (Esteghlal), Ehsan Hajsafi (Olympiacos), Ali Karimi (Sepahan), Soroush Rafiei (Al-khor), Ali Gholizadeh (Saipa), Vahid Amiri (Persepolis).

Forwards: Alireza Jahanbakhsh (AZ Alkmaar), Karim Ansarifard (Olympiacos), Mahdi Taremi (Al-Gharafa), Sardar Azmoun (Rubin Kazan), Reza Ghoochannejhad (Heerenveen), Kaveh Rezaei (Charleroi).

Best Player

Striker Sardar Azmoun. Though he hasn't been super consistent for his clubs, he's been sharp for Iran since his debut in 2014. The 23-year-old has 23 goals in 31 appearances for the nation and has solid size, giving him the ability to do well in the air and you his physicality inside the box, especially with his back to the goal.

Player to watch

Goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand. The guy is 6-foot-5, so his length is a huge plus. But, as expected, it's a bit tough for him to get down to the ground quick enough, so shooting low and with force is the best way to beat him. His size will allow him to pull off some fine saves, and if he can perform well close to the ground, Iran will have a chance to maybe get a result or two.

Outlook

It's really hard to see any way Iran gets through to the knockout stage. Opening up against Morocco, they are going to have to win that one to have any chance. A win with a good goal advantage will give them a chance, but this team will likely struggle, especially against Spain. Anything can happen, but what seems most likely to happen is a quick exit from the cup.