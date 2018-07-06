2018 World Cup: Russia vs. Croatia odds, lines, expert picks, insider predictions

The 2018 World Cup quarterfinals conclude Saturday when Croatia takes on Russia at 2 p.m. ET. Croatia is No. 20 in the FIFA world rankings, while Russia is No. 70. Despite their low rankings, one of these teams will find itself in the semifinals of Russia 2018.

Sportsbooks have Croatia listed at +125 on the money line (bet $100 to win $125), while Russia is +275 (risk $100 to win $275). A draw in regulation is +210, and the over/under for total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup fixture is 2.



Before you lock in your 2018 World Cup picks for Russia vs. Croatia, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say. Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.



The Soccerbot is absolutely destroying the World Cup knockout stage, correctly predicting draws for Spain-Russia (+280) and Croatia-Denmark (+225). Earlier, the model nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360) and predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who has followed it is way up.



Now, the Soccerbot has crunched the numbers and broken down every single angle of Croatia vs. Russia. The model has released a very strong money-line pick, which it's sharing only over at SportsLine.



The model knows both teams prevailed in the round of 16 thanks to shootout victories over Spain and Denmark.



Russia and Croatia have met three times previously, with Croatia remaining unbeaten against the Russians. And Croatia was one of just three teams to win all three games in the group stage at the 2018 World Cup, scoring seven goals en route to wins over Argentina, Nigeria and Iceland.



Meanwhile, Russia continued its dream World Cup with a stunning victory over Spain despite being out-shot 25 to 6. Now, the lowest-ranked nation at the 2018 World Cup is just three wins away from hoisting the trophy.



So which nation wins Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong Croatia-Russia money-line pick, all from a European football expert whose powerful model is up 1,800 percent in less than three years.