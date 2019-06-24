2019 FIFA Women's World Cup odds: USWNT favorites vs. Spain in round of 16

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup kicked off on June 7, and the United States Women's National Team started its title defense in dominating fashion, setting multiple records in a 13-0 blowout over Thailand. The U.S. followed it up with a comfortable 3-0 win over Chile on Sunday, and Jill Ellis' squad won the group with a convincing 2-0 triumph over Sweden. Now, it's win or go home for the reigning champs.

The USWNT begins knockout stage play on Monday against Spain, and the Americans enter the match as a one-goal favorite, according to Westgate. The odds from Westgate for each remaining round of 16 match are below, and every World Cup game can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

