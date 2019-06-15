2019 Women's World Cup scores, highlights, recap: Netherlands, Canada move on to round of 16

Day 10 at the 2019 Women's World Cup featured just two games as Group E, but two more teams booked their tickets to the round of 16. Netherlands are through after the win against Cameroon, while Canada clinched with the victory over New Zealand, setting up a Netherlands vs. Canada match to win the group next week. Here's a rundown of what happened on the day:

Scores

Netherlands 3, Cameroon 1

Canada 2, New Zealand 0

Canada advances with another fine display

Could Canada give the country its second title in a month's span, following up on what the Toronto Raptors just did in the NBA Finals? The belief is starting to grow with this team after their first two performances, and it's because of what they have been able to do on both ends of the field: two wins, 40 shots total in both games, no shots on goal against, and no goals conceded.

Thought Canada likely feels like the team should have scored more than three totals goals in its first two games, there's no denying the plethora of chances created and the lack of scares on the other end. That was the case on Saturday, with Jessie Fleming and Nichelle Prince scoring in the 2-0 win over New Zealand.

CANADA TAKE THE LEAD!



After a scoreless first half, it's Jessie Fleming who breaks through and puts Canada on 🔝 pic.twitter.com/x9IpPrxf1Y — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2019

The Canadians have been really good on the ball. The passing has been precise, they've limited mistakes and they look like a potential contender. The best news for them is that they are guaranteed a top-two finish in Group E, which when you look at the bracket, that means likely avoiding France or the United States until potentially the final. Assuming France and USA win their groups, Canada would avoid them complete for the next three rounds if they make it that far. If the group stage ended today, Canada would face Sweden in the knockouts.

Miedema becomes Dutch's top scorer all time

This is just bonkers to think, but Vivianne Miedema is now the Netherlands' all-time leading goal scorer with 60 goals. While you can't deny her talent, it's crazy to think she has the record at the age of 22. She passed Manon Melis with her two goals in the 3-1 win over Cameroon.

Miedema brace ✅

3 points ✅

Headed to the knockout stage ✅



The Netherlands continue their strong #FIFAWWC campaign 💪🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/0DxHwWhdcp — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2019

Miedema could just shatter the record. She averages 10 goals a year for the national team, so let's say she plays 10 more years and stays at that rate, and you've got 160 goals and an advantage of 100 goals over second place. That's just wild.

For those that don't know much about her, Miedema used to play for Bayern Munich and now plays for Arsenal. She won Euro 2017 with the Netherlands and won Women's Player of the Year at the London Football Awards. A clinical striker, she has 172 goals in 196 career club games, including 29 this past season.

Those who have advanced

So far, France, Germany, Italy, England, Canada and the Netherlands are through, and it's likwlt the United States and Sweden will all join by the end of the weekend. That would mean half of the knockout stage would be decided by the end of the second matchday.

