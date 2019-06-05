France 2019 World Cup standings, full schedule, dates, start times: USA prepares to defend the title

Who will be crowned champions of the universe this summer in France?

The eighth installment of the FIFA Women's World Cup will take place this summer in France. It's the third time the tournament has made its way to Europe and the first time since Germany in 2011. The action is underway from June 7 to July 7 as 24 participating nations battle to earn the right to hoist that coveted gold World Cup trophy when it's all said and done. The United States enter the tournament as the defending champions and the most decorated national team in Women's World Cup history with three titles, just ahead of Germany which has won it all twice.

Twenty-four teams are being split into six groups of four teams. The top two teams from each group advance to the round of 16, and the four best third-placed teams from the group stage will also move on to the knockout stage. Below you'll find the complete group standings and schedule for the tournament.

How to stream, watch on TV

The tournament will air in the United States English on FOX and FS1, while the Spanish broadcast rights are with Telemundo, with games also airing on Universo. You can watch the tournament on fuboTV (Try for free). 

Group A standings and schedule

Group A GP W D L GD PTS
France 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norway 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0


Friday, June 7 
France vs. South Korea, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Saturday, June 8 
Norway vs. Nigeria, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Wednesday, June 12 
Nigeria vs. South Korea, 9 a.m. ET, FS1
France vs. Norway, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Monday, June 17
Nigeria vs. France, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
South Korea vs. Norway, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Group B standings and schedule

Group B GP W D L GD PTS
Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0
China 0 0 0 0 0 0
Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0


Saturday, June 8
Germany vs. China, 9 a.m. ET, FS1
Spain vs. South Africa, Noon ET, Fox

Wednesday, June 12
Germany vs. Spain, Noon ET, Fox

Thursday, June 13
South Africa vs. China, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Monday, June 17
South Africa vs. Germany, Noon ET, Fox
China vs. Spain, Noon ET, FS1

Group C standings and schedule

Group C GP W D L GD PTS
Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jamaica 0 0 0 0 0 0


Sunday, June 9
Australia vs. Italy, 7 a.m. ET, FS1
Brazil vs. Jamaica, 9:30 a.m. ET, FS1

Thursday, June 13
Australia vs. Brazil, Noon ET, Fox

Friday, June 14
Jamaica vs. Italy, Noon ET, Fox

Tuesday, June 18
Jamaica vs. Australia, 3 p.m. ET, FS2
Italy vs. Brazil, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Group D standings and schedule

Group D GP W D L GD PTS
England 0 0 0 0 0 0
Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 0
Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0
Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0


Sunday, June 9
England vs. Scotland, Noon ET, Fox

Monday, June 10
Argentina vs. Japan, Noon ET, FS1

Friday, June 14
Japan vs. Scotland, 9 a.m. ET, FS1
England vs. Argentina, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Wednesday, June 19
Japan vs. England, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Scotland vs. Argentina, 3 p.m. ET, FS2

Group E standings and schedule

Group E GP W D L GD PTS
Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0
Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0


Monday, June 10
Canada vs. Cameroon, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Tuesday, June 11
New Zealand vs. Netherlands, 9 a.m. ET

Saturday, June 15
Netherlands vs. Cameroon, 9 a.m. ET, FS1
Canada vs. New Zealand, 3 p.m. ET, FS2

Thursday, June 20
Netherlands vs. Canada, Noon ET, Fox
Cameroon vs. New Zealand, Noon ET, FS1

Group F standings and schedule

Group F GP W D L GD PTS
United States 0 0 0 0 0 0
Thailand 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chile 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 0


Tuesday, June 11
Chile vs. Sweden, Noon ET, FS1
United States vs. Thailand, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Sunday, June 16
Sweden vs. Thailand, 9 a.m. ET, FS1
United States vs. Chile, Noon ET, Fox

Thursday, June 20
United States vs. Sweden, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Thailand vs. Chile, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Round of 16

Saturday, June 22
TBD vs. TBD, 11:30 a.m. ET, FS1
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Sunday, June 23
TBD vs. TBD, 11:30 a.m. ET, FS1
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Monday, June 24
TBD vs. TBD, Noon ET, FS1 
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Tuesday, June 25
TBD vs. TBD, Noon ET, FS1 
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, FS1 

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 27
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Friday, June 28
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Saturday, June 29
TBD vs. TBD, 9 a.m. ET, FS1
TBD vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 2
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, Fox 

Wednesday, July 3
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Third-place game

Saturday, July 6
TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox 

Final

Sunday, July 7
TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox 

