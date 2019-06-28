Germany vs. Sweden: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The winner faces either the Netherlands or Italy in the semifinals
Germany and Sweden will battle for a spot in the 2019 Women's World Cup semifinals when they meet on Saturday in the quarterfinal round. Germany knocked out Nigeria in the round of 16, while Sweden beat Canada, with both of these teams recording shutouts. Germany has made the semifinals in every Women's World Cup and is the strong favorite to do it again here against a Swedish side that at times has struggled in attack.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Women's World Cup: Germany vs. Sweden
- Date: Saturday, June 29
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Roazhon Park -- Rennes, france
- TV channel: FS1 and Telemundo
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Germany -1/2 (-145) | Sweden +1/2 (+125) | O/U: 2
Storylines
Germany: The Germans are the only team has hasn't conceded a goal in this competition. In fact, when taking into account the team last friendly, before the cup, it's been five games without receiving a goal and 471 minutes, going back to April 9 against Japan. With Sweden scoring one goal in its last two games, Germany has to feel good about yet another cleansheet.
Sweden: The final third play has to improve. Five shots on goal in the last two games just won't cut it. Against a German team that holds its shape well, Sweden is going to need to find another way to create. Getting behind them with long balls is tricky, as is beating them on set pieces. Expect Sweden to play more compact and try to work quick passes into space to take their shots.
Prediction
The shutout streak continues, and Germany returns to the semifinals once again.
Pick: Germany 2, Sweden 0
-
