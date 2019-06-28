Italy vs. Netherlands: FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Netherlands and Italy are in uncharted territory when they meet on Saturday in Valenciennes, France, as part of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. Neither team has ever reached the quarterfinals, and one team will continue its incredible journey and advance into the semis. Fresh off a win over Japan, the Netherlands enter as the slight favorite (by less than one goal) over an Italian team that just knocked off China with another impressive defensive performance. The winner moves on to face the winner of Germany and Sweden for a spot in the July 7 final.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Women's World Cup: Netherlands vs. Italy

Date : Saturday, June 29



: Saturday, June 29 Time : 9 a.m. ET



: 9 a.m. ET Location : Stade du Hainaut -- Valenciennes, France



: Stade du Hainaut -- Valenciennes, France TV channel : FS1 and Telemundo



fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Netherlands -0.5 (+110) | Italy +0.5 (-130) | O/U: 2.5

Storylines

Netherlands: The Netherlands dodged a bullet against Japan with some defensive lapses that needs to be corrected. Too often the back line has been caught bunched together, leaving space open on one complete side of the box. Against an Italian team that is good at getting scrappy goals in front of the box, they must hold their shape better or suffer the consequences.

Italy: The defense was strong last time out against China, but the Chinese team really lacked quality in the final third. Will they be ready for a big jump in terms of caliber of attackers? The Dutch have as good of an attacking duo as anyone in the tournament with Lieke Martens and Vivianne Miedema. Expect Italy to play a bit more defensive in the midfield to help out that talented backline with the Dutch liking to get wide.

Prediction

The Dutch continue to make history, advancing to the semifinals on a goal from Vivianne Miedema.

Pick: Netherlands 2, Italy 1