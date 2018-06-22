Nigeria vs. Iceland final score, recap: Musa delivers for Africans as Argentina gets a lifeline
This match went just how Nigeria and Argentina wanted
Nigeria has moved into second place in the World Cup's Group D after beating underdog Iceland 2-0 on Friday thanks to two goals from Ahmed Musa. The African nation struggled in the first half and was fortunate to not concede, but Musa went on the counter with Victor Moses in the second half to score the winning goal before putting the game away late, placing his team in a great spot while also giving Argentina life.
Here's the winning goal, which came on 49 minutes:
Then Musa left his defender in the dust and juked out the goalkeeper for the 2-0 lead:
You know things were going well for Nigeria when fans started to do the "Skol."
Gylfi Sigurdsson skied a VAR-confirmed penalty kick with 10 minutes to go, and Iceland could not recover, staying on a point with Argentina.
The win for Nigeria means the team can move on if it beats Argentina, but it could also draw and advance as long as Iceland doesn't beat Croatia.
Iceland (vs. Croatia) and Argentina (vs. Nigeria) will both be looking for a win in their final group stage match while hoping the other doesn't win. If both win on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET, they'll be hoping to top the other on tiebreakers, where Iceland has a slight advantage in goal differential after two games played.
