South Korea at the 2019 Women's World Cup: Schedule, scores, full roster, fixtures, TV and live stream
This is the country's third appearance at a World Cup
The South Korea national team enters the 2019 World Cup with the highest expectations in the team's history. After a knockout stage showing at the 2015 World Cup, this is a team that has its sights on a deep run in the competition. Coach Yoon Deok-Yeo led this team at the last World Cup and has a trio of gifted players leading the way, including Lee Min-A, a versatile midfielder and forward who was the joint-top scorer at the AFC Women's Asian Cup in 2018.
A tough opener against France will put the pressure on this team if it comes up without a point, but if they can handle the pressure and get results against Nigeria and Norway, then anything can happen in the knockout stage.
For the tournament's full schedule, standings and more click here.
Here's the full roster, the team's history at the World Cup and more.
Roster
Goalkeepers: Kang Ga-ae (Gumi Sportstoto), Kim Jung-mi (Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels), Jeon Ha-neul (Suwon UDC), Jung Bo-ram (Hwacheon KSPO)
Defenders: Kim Do-yeon (Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels), Kim Hye-ri (Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels), Shin Dam-yeong (Suwon UDC), Jang Sel-gi (Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels), Lim Seon-joo (Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels), Park Se-ra (Gyeongju KHNP), Jung Young-a (Gyeongju KHNP), Lee Eun-mi (Suwon UDC), Hwang Bo-Ram (Hwacheon KSPO)
Midfielders: Cho So-hyun (West Ham United), Jeon Ga-eul (Hwacheon KSPO), Ji Sun-mi (Gumi Sportstoto), Kim Yun-ji (Suwon UDC), Kang Chae-rim (Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels), Kang Yu-mi (Hwacheon KSPO), Lee Min-a (INAC Kobe Leonessa), Lee So-dam (Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels), Lee Young-ju (Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels), Moon Mi-ra (Suwon UDC)
Forwards: Ji So-yun (Chelsea), Jung Seol-bin (Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels), Lee Geum-min (Gyeongju KHNP), Son Hwa-yeon (Changnyeong), Yeo Min-ji (Gumi Sportstoto)
Competition history
World Cup appearances: Three
Best finish: Round of 16 (2015)
Last World Cup: 2015, knockout stage
Matches
Friday, June 7
France vs. South Korea, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Wednesday, June 12
Nigeria vs. South Korea, 9 a.m. ET, FS1
Monday, June 17
South Korea vs. Norway, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
What to know
This is a team that is surely on the rise. Up to No. 11 in the FIFA rankings, the talent pool is as strong as ever as the game grows in the Asian nation. Star Ji So-Yun, the youngest-ever goal scorer for the country at the age of 15, is now a 28-year-old veteran. She plays for Chelsea's women's team and is a goal-scoring machine from the midfield. With her leading the way, the expectation is getting to at least the quarterfinals.
How to watch
You can watch the entire tournament on fuboTV (Try for free).
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
How to watch Women's World Cup in 4K
There's an easy way to watch the every big game from the tournament in France in 4K
-
5 reasons why USWNT will win World Cup
The U.S. are ranked the No. 1 team in the world by FIFA
-
5 reasons why USWNT won't win World Cup
The United States are the favorite to win the tournament, but this team is not perfect
-
Betting odds for 2019 Women's World Cup
The United States women's national team is going to be an extremely tough out this summer
-
Women's World Cup opening matches odds
The first game kicks off on June 7 as the hosts France take on South Korea
-
Final Women's World Cup roster list
Here's a look at the final rosters that each country will bring to France