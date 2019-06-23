Sweden vs. Canada: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The winner takes on Germany in the quarterfinals

Canada and Sweden face off in the 2019 World Cup round of 16 on Monday after finishing second in their respective groups, and the winner will take on Germany in the quarterfinals. Canada finished 2-0-1 in Group E but lost to the Netherlands on the third matchday to finish as runner up, while Sweden was 2-0-1 in Group F and lost to the United States in its group stage finale. 

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

World Cup: Sweden vs. Canada

  • Date: Monday, June 24
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Location: Parc de Princes
  • TV channel: FS1, Universo and NBCSN
  • Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Odds: Sweden +230 | Canada +145 | Draw +190 | O/U 2

Storylines

Sweden: A humbling loss to the United States means this team has to hit the reset button. Sweden was pretty good in other matches but continues to show defensive flaws after entering the cup with that unit as a strong point. Against Canada, Sweden expects to win but there has to be more creativity up the middle in attack when going down the wing isn't working. Expect quicker, shorter passes to try and break down this defense.

Canada: This team has competed well and will be a tough out. The defense has been one of the best in the tournament and has the strength and agility to give Sweden problems. Expect Canada to play a bit reserved at times, trying to limit the mistakes that cost them against the Netherlands.

Sweden vs. Canada prediction

Canada gets a goal midway through the second half, parks the bus and moves on to the quarterfinals.

Pick: Canada 1, Sweden 0

