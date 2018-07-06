Uruguay at the 2018 World Cup: Schedule, scores, how to watch Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, TV, live stream

The 2018 World Cup is underway. CBS Sports will have you covered for each game, all the important news and more, as well as profiles of all of the teams.

An exciting World Cup for Uruguay has come to a disappointing end in Russia. Not only did La Celeste win Group A, it did so without giving up a goal in group play. A 3-0 win over Russia wrapped up a fantastic round for Uruguay, with by far its best match coming against the No. 2 team in the group. Luis Suarez scored in the 10th minute and Edinson Cavani put an exclamation point on the match for Uruguay in the 90th. Uruguay's next match will come against second place in Group B, as it continues its quest for its first World Cup since its 1950 stunner over Brazil.

Uruguay then opened the knockout stage with a hard-earned win over Portugal, eliminating Cristiano Ronaldo's squad from the tournament.

But with Cavani sidelined for the quarterfinal matchup with France, Uruguay couldn't muster a goal and will head home following a 2-0 defeat.

Competition history

World Cup appearances: 13

Best finish: Champions (2X) in 1930 and 1950

Last World Cup: 2014, round of 16

Matches

Friday, June 15: Uruguay 1, Egypt 0

Wednesday, June 20: Uruguay 1, Saudi Arabia 0

Monday, June 25: Uruguay 3, Russia 0

Saturday, June 30: Uruguay 2, Portugal 1 in round of 16

Friday, July 6: France 2, Uruguay 0 in quarterfinals

Roster

Uruguay has another loaded roster, but can the midfield be the key to a deep run? Getty Images

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Martin Silva (Vasco da Gama), Martin Campana (Independiente).

Defenders: Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid), Sebastian Coates (Sporting CP), Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Maximiliano Pereira (Porto), Gaston Silva (Independiente), Martin Caceres (Lazio), Guillermo Varela (Penarol).

Midfielders: Nahitan Nandez (Boca Juniors), Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria), Matias Vecino (Inter Milan), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus), Carlos Sanchez (Monterrey), Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Cruzeiro), Diego Laxalt (Genoa), Cristian Rodriguez (Penarol), Jonathan Urretaviscaya (Monterrey), Nicolas Lodeiro (Seattle Sounders), Gaston Ramirez (Sampdoria).

Forwards: Cristhian Stuani (Girona), Maximiliano Gomez (Celta Vigo), Edinson Cavani (PSG), Luis Suarez (Barcelona).

Best Player

It's Luis Suarez, though it's close with Edinson Cavani. Suarez has been the gold standard of a true No. 9 striker over the last several years, scoring at least 30 goals for his clubs in six of the last seven seasons. But Cavani has been equally great. He's scored at least 40 goals in each of the last two seasons and is coming off a much better season than Suarez. He does plenty of sacrificing for the national team but playing a bit below the top line, helping out defensively. Needless to say, having Suarez and Cavani up top is a luxury most countries would dream of.

Player to watch

Matias Vecino. The 26-year-old midfielder has really impressed at Inter Milan after some fine seasons at Fiorentina. He's a talented guy who has been a key part to Tabarez's new generation of midfielders taking over the national team. He helps a midfield that is balanced and creative, good on the ball but also not afraid to get physical to recover the ball. Uruguay's central defensive pairing and strikers are as good as any other national team, and if they get the midfield to gel, watch out. If it does, Vecino will be a big reason why.

