Women's World Cup 2019 scores, news: Who's into the round of 16 and who's out as only four spots remain

Day 11 of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup is a wrap and the knockout stage bracket is taking shape. Out of the 16 teams that will play in the next round, 12 have already booked a ticket to stay in France for just a little longer. It was a wild day of action that featured eight goals in four games, with some favorites winning as expected (and some needing penalty kicks). Here's a rundown of Monday's action:

Women's World Cup scores for Monday, June 17

Germany 4, South Africa 0

Spain 0, China 0

Norway 2, South Korea 1

France 1, Nigeria 0

Round of 16 is shaping up

The teams that have officially qualified for the round of 16 through Monday's action are:

France

Norway

Germany

Spain

China

Italy

England

Japan

Netherlands

Canada

USA

Sweden

No matchups are set yet, but Norway, France and Spain are on one side of the bracket, while Germany is on the other. The expectation is for France and USA to meet in the quarterfinals, assuming the USWNT continues to win. Here's a look at the bracket so far.

How the bracket looks as of Monday. CBS Sports

France wins group, Norway clinches second

France had its least impressive game of the tournament, needing a controversial 79th-minute penalty kick to win 1-0. But the team has won all of its group stage games for the first time in World Cup history. Wendie Renard got her third goal of the cup with her finish from the spot, with VAR confirming both the penalty kick and that Nigeria's goalkeeper came off the line. Renard missed the first attempt but was given another chance, and she put it away.

Renard takes advantage of the second chance penalty and gives France the late lead! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/sdys2TRqso — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2019

France always looked destined to score but only four of its 22 shots went on goal. This win keeps France on track for a quarterfinal showdown with the United States women's national team.

As for Norway, penalties were the difference in their game. A penalty on either side of half time gave Norway a 2-1 win but they were thoroughly outplayed. South Korea dominated possession and had 22 shots to Norway's eight, but they couldn't finish when needed, digging themselves a 2-0 hole. Caroline Hansen and Isabell Herlovsen scored the goals for the European nation, booking the team's spot in the knockout stage in back-to-back tournaments.

Spain, China get mutually beneficial result

Spain and China played out a 0-0 draw, but it didn't seem like the result Spain was looking for. The Europeans had 24 shots and nine on goal in the match but couldn't break the deadlock. Spain had 300 more completed passes than China in what ended up being a frustrating evening, but a win wouldn't have been enough to clinch first place anyway with Germany winning.

Spain finishes as runner-up in the group despite zero goals in its last two games, while China scored just one goal in the group stage and moves on, as the team impressively only conceded once.

This is what it means 🇨🇳



China's coach is brought to tears after advancing to the knockout stage in the #FIFAWWC. pic.twitter.com/ke5DL7cjhy — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2019

Germany wins group with lopsided victory

Up until this point, Germany hadn't done anything truly convincing. A pair of 1-0 wins were good results that did the job, but everyone had been waiting for a blowout performance and it came in the 4-0 win over South Africa.

Melanie Leupolz, Sara Dabritz, Alexandra Popp and Lina Magull all scored before the hour mark in a clinical display for Germany, which finally showed off its potent attack. This win pens the Germans in as the group winner, and they'll get a third-place team in the knockout stage that they'll be heavily favored to beat.

That's where they will hope to see their group stage form translate when it comes to results. Germany is currently experiencing the longest unbeaten run in the group stage, going 15-4-0 in their last 19 games.

Tuesday's Women's World Cup slate

