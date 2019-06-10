Women's World Cup goals 2019: Brazil's Cristiane nets hat trick to jump out in the Golden Boot lead

In the first four days of the 2019 Women's World Cup, there have already been four players who have scored multiple goals in the competition. Wendie Renard of France got things going with two goals on Friday. She was the co-top scorer of the tourney with Barbara Bonansea of Italy and Jennifer Hermoso of Spain until Sunday morning when veteran forward Cristiane scored all of Brazil's three goals in their win over Jamaica. Cristiane became the oldest player -- men or women -- to score a hat trick at the World Cup.

Here are the top scorers of the tournament so far:

• 3 goals scored ⚽⚽⚽

Cristiane (Brazil)

Cristiane is Brazil's second all-time leading women's goal scorer and came up big against Jamaica when the team needed her the most after Marta was unable to play the opening match due to injury. Here are the match highlights:

• 2 goals scored ⚽⚽

Wendie Renard (France)

Jennifer Hermoso (Spain)

Barbara Bonansea, (Italy)

Renard, the French defender, is the tallest player in the tournament and on Friday's opening match, she capitalized on her height and leaping skills to head home two goals for Les Bleus.

RENARD MAKES IT TWO!



The tallest player at the #FIFAWWC rises above everyone to double the lead for France. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/NyG5GIpVlh — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 7, 2019

Hermoso of Atletico Madrid had two goals for Spain in the 3-1 win over South Africa, both coming from a penalty kick, while Bonansea helped Italy to their first World Cup win in 20 years, getting a 95th-minute winner to beat Australia.

• 1 goal scored ⚽

There are 12 different players that have scored one goal in this tournament, and one (Nigeria's Osinachi Ohale, against Norway) that has scored an own goal.