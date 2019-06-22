Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for France vs. Brazil

The pressure is on host France on Sunday as it faces Brazil in the round of 16 in the 2019 Women's World Cup. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. ET from Grand Stade du Havre in Le Harve. France (3-0-0) enters the knockout stage as one of the hottest teams in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019, as it seared through Group A with three victories and the maximum nine points. A win on Sunday sets up a potential quarterfinal showdown with the United States, the 2019 World Cup favorite. But battle-tested Brazil (2-1-0) managed to advance through Group C despite a setback against Australia in which it squandered a two-goal lead. France is a -300 favorite (risk $300 to win $100), while Brazil fetches +750 (risk $100 to win 750) to win outright. The draw is priced at +400 in the latest France vs. Brazil odds. You need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say before making any Brazil vs. France picks and 2019 Women's World Cup predictions of your own.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

The model crushed its 2019 Women's World Cup group stage picks, returning a healthy profit to anyone following it. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and was all over Brazil beating Italy, Germany outlasting Spain, England topping Scotland and Australia's dramatic comeback win over Brazil.

Now, the model has its sights set on Brazil vs. France in the 2019 World Cup. We can tell you it's leaning over, but its much stronger play is on the money line, saying one side has all the value. You can see that selection exclusively at SportsLine.

The Soccerbot knows France will be eager to exploit its home-field advantage as it aims to top two strong World Cup runs this decade. Les Bleues finished fourth in 2011 and reached the quarterfinals in 2015.

The world's fourth-ranked team will hit the pitch on nearly a full week's rest after it knocked off Nigeria 1-0 on Monday to complete a three-match sweep in Group A play. The French also defeated Norway 2-1 and South Korea 4-0 in their opener.

Wendie Renard scored on a second half penalty kick to provide the winning margin against Nigeria in a match that France dominated from the outset. It held a 69-31 percentage edge in time of possession and had a 22-2 advantage in shots, allowing none on goal.

France overcame an own-goal against Norway and has allowed just two shots on goal through its first three matches in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. Les Bleues enters Sunday on an eight-match winning streak overall.

But that doesn't mean the French are the better value on the France vs. Brazil money line.

The Brazilians showed poise and resilience after their match against Australia. They were stunned by a comeback in which they allowed two consecutive goals and saw a late own-goal stand up as the difference.

They needed a win over Italy in order to preserve their chances of advancing in the 2019 World Cup bracket and answered the call as Marta's second half penalty kick found the net and held up as the game-winner on Tuesday. Brazil got the nod into the round of 16 as one of the top third-place sides. Brazil now boasts a record of 20-5-8 in World Cup matches and seeks to reach the quarterfinals for the second time this decade.

So who wins Brazil vs. France? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Brazil vs. France money line you need to be all over Sunday, all from an expert who created a model that's returned a 2,000 percent profit on bookmakers' closing odds.