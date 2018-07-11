World Cup 2018: Five best matches ranked, featuring Belgium's comeback and Ronaldo's hat trick

Sixty matches are in the books at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, with just four to go. We've seen quite the competition, filled with emotion and crazy moments. There's been tons of late drama, 157 goals and tons of upsets, with the three tournament favorites Brazil, Germany and Spain all exiting the tournament much earlier than expected.

But out of those 60 matches played, which was the most entertaining? Here are my top five, which includes three knockout stage matches:

5. Germany vs. Sweden

Score: Germany 2, Sweden 1

Stage: Group stage

Why: This game was absolutely nuts. After the shocking loss to Mexico to start the tournament, Germany had to win to keep its hopes of moving on alive. But the reigning World Cup champs trailed 1-0, got an equalizer from Marco Reus and then Toni Kroos pulled off a brilliant victory with a 94th-minute winner from a free kick.

4. Belgium vs. Japan

Score: Belgium 3, Japan 2

Stage: Round of 16

Why: As good of a comeback as you'll see. Japan took a 2-0 lead in early in the second half, and the Red Devils managed to come all the way back. Goals from Jan Vertongen, Marouane Fellaini and Nacer Chadli cemented the comeback, with the last goal coming in the final minutes off one of the most clinical counters you'll see. What a game for everybody but Japan.

3. France vs. Argentina

Score: France 4, Argentina 3

Stage: Round of 16

Why: This was the highest scoring game of the cup, it saw Argentina come back from a goal down, it saw France come back from a goal down, and it also featured two of the best goals with Angel Di Maria and Benjamin Pavard. For a neutral fan, this match was likely one of the most entertaining because of the number of goals and good-looking ones at that. What a match.

2. Belgium vs. Brazil

Score: Belgium 2, Brazil 1

Stage: Quarterfinals

Why: This one had all the makings of a classic. So much talent, so many stars, and it delivered. But it wasn't Neymar who stole the show, it was Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois who made some unbelievable saves to help his team win. Belgium went up 2-0, but tournament favorite Brazil battled valiantly, just failing to find an equalizer that seemed likely to come. It was a big upset and it opened the door for a chance to have a fresh winner hoisting the trophy when it's all said and done.

1. Spain vs. Portugal

Score: Spain 3, Portugal 3

Stage: Group stage

Why: So much familiarity here with Cristiano Ronaldo teammates with roughly half of the Spanish team in La Liga. And the match gave us everything but a winner. A hat trick from Ronaldo, a controversial penalty kick, a golazo from Nacho and an absolutely world-class free kick late from CR7 to split the points. This was on Day 2 of the World Cup, and it was perfect foreshadowing of what was to come -- an amazing tournament filled with tons of incredible moments.