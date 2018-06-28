World Cup 2018: Japan advances over Senegal on yellow card tiebreaker and Twitter has thoughts

On Thursday Senegal made history, and not the good kind. The last African nation eligible in the World Cup was knocked out by Fair Play points by picking up more cards than Japan during group stage, making them the first team to ever lose a tiebreaker due to the rule.

Senegal lost to Colombia 1-0 while Japan lost 1-0 to Poland, so Japan made it to the Round of 16 with four points and a tie with Senegal.

Senegal have been eliminated from the 2018 FIFA World Cup. pic.twitter.com/WJp14UCQmd — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2018

Senegal, as you can imagine, was gracious as ever in defeat and has no hard feelings towards FIFA for the rule.

A good portion of Twitter, as you can also imagine, shares no such sentiment. Some were amused. Some were bemused. Many were annoyed.

So #Japan qualify ahead of #Senegal for round of 16 on fair play (fewer yellow cards) - there must be a better way? #GoodBoys pic.twitter.com/BPOSYZMmL0 — Joe Morrison (@joefooty) June 28, 2018

FACT: Senegal are the first team to be eliminated at the #WorldCup by the fair play rule.



Senegal: 6 Yellow Cards

Japan: 4 Yellow Cards#Russia2018 pic.twitter.com/AqnynXOEXv — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) June 28, 2018

Senegal brought so much excitement to this #WorldCup only to crash out on fair play rules 😥



Sometimes football isn't fair. pic.twitter.com/NyXtcRGWZa — Indy Football (@IndyFootball) June 28, 2018

How can you not love them????

Best African Team in this #WorldCup

Hard luck guys

Senegalese people must be proud of you

👏👏❤️#SENCOL #Sénégal pic.twitter.com/GILBvUVHHf — Ryma (@Ryymaaaaaa) June 28, 2018

Senegal’s exit today means there are no African teams in the second round of the #worldcup for the first time since 1982 😢#SEN #SENCOL pic.twitter.com/UV4Av2aAJU — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 28, 2018

Fine lines Senegal loses out on yellow cards! — Sol Campbell (@SolManOfficial) June 28, 2018

I unironically think deciding Senegal and Japan's fate on xG is better than fair play points. — aaron (@ReDiCampania) June 28, 2018

Feel so sad for #Senegal - to go out of #worldcup on fair-play is just painful. For all five African teams at #Russia2018, roll on 2019 Africa Cup of Nations! — Nishat Ladha (@NishatL) June 28, 2018

So Senegal just got eliminated because of yellow cards... Smh pic.twitter.com/GxU9jouEmm — Jiily N'jie🇬🇲 (@Drjiilynjie) June 28, 2018

However, there were those that took issue with the way Japan and Poland played, deeming "fair play" a bit of a misnomer given how their match ended.

Senegal out based on Fair Play rules, while Japan did this? Rules need to change! 😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/mvROm38XYs — David Kappel (@kappilinho) June 28, 2018

Japan going through on Fair Play while engaging in what people consider to be against the spirit of the game is now my new favourite thing — BURNS (@TheSteveBurnio) June 28, 2018

#Japan’s #WorldCup team advancing on *fair play* points after that unfair and unsportsman-like performance at the end of today’s match — basically refusing to play — is sheer irony. What a cynical move by Japan. Hard not to feel for #Senegal #JPNPOL — Hiroko Tabuchi (@HirokoTabuchi) June 28, 2018

The frustration was apparent everywhere, with Japan being more than content to kill time at the end of the match. However, as unfair as it appears, Japan now finds itself in the Round of 16.

It may be a bear of a bracket, but Japan earned its place by FIFA rules. What people think of the rules is up to them.