The European qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is now set after Monday's draw for all 10 groups was completed.
Top seeds Portugal, Spain, Italy, France and Belgium all landed reasonably favourable groups with the Netherlands, Croatia, England and Germany dealt potentially trickier routes.
📰 CONFIRMED: Here are the groups for @UEFA's #WCQ on the road to #WorldCup Qatar 2022!— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 7, 2020
🤔 Which games stand out to YOU? pic.twitter.com/sLsXolLR3t
Didier Deschamps' defending world champions are in Group D and have Ukraine, Finland -- who recently won at Stade de France in a friendly -- Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as Kazakhstan for company.
The biggest threats for the Portuguese in Group A are Serbia and Republic of Ireland while the Spanish have been drawn against Sweden and Greece in Group B.
Here are the 4 teams we'll face in @FIFAWorldCup qualifying!— French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) December 7, 2020
Ukraine 🇺🇦
Finland 🇫🇮
Bosnia and Herzegovina 🇧🇦
Kazakhstan 🇰🇿
Our title defence kicks off in March 2021 🏆 #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/vSVwo1YCD1
The Italians have been dealt border rivals Switzerland with Northern Ireland and Bulgaria also in Group C while Belgium are joined by the likes of Wales, Czech Republic and Belarus in Group E.
The groups grew from five teams to six at this stage, so Group F boasts Denmark, Austria, Scotland and Israel as well as Faroe Islands and Moldova while Netherlands found themselves with Turkey, Norway, Montenegro, Latvia and Gibraltar.
🇭🇷🇸🇰🇷🇺🇸🇮🇨🇾🇲🇹— HNS (@HNS_CFF) December 7, 2020
🔥 Which #Croatia encounter in Group H will be the most exciting? 🔥#WorldCup #Vatreni pic.twitter.com/qA6kMQ8AbX
The runners-up from 2018, Croatia, are in Group H with Slovakia, Russia and Slovenia while England have Poland, Hungary and Albania in Group I and Germany got Romania and Iceland in Group J.
Europe's qualification period will get underway in March of 2021 before the rearranged Euro 2020 in the summer.