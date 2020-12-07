The European qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is now set after Monday's draw for all 10 groups was completed.

Top seeds Portugal, Spain, Italy, France and Belgium all landed reasonably favourable groups with the Netherlands, Croatia, England and Germany dealt potentially trickier routes.

Didier Deschamps' defending world champions are in Group D and have Ukraine, Finland -- who recently won at Stade de France in a friendly -- Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as Kazakhstan for company.

The biggest threats for the Portuguese in Group A are Serbia and Republic of Ireland while the Spanish have been drawn against Sweden and Greece in Group B.

The Italians have been dealt border rivals Switzerland with Northern Ireland and Bulgaria also in Group C while Belgium are joined by the likes of Wales, Czech Republic and Belarus in Group E.

The groups grew from five teams to six at this stage, so Group F boasts Denmark, Austria, Scotland and Israel as well as Faroe Islands and Moldova while Netherlands found themselves with Turkey, Norway, Montenegro, Latvia and Gibraltar.

The runners-up from 2018, Croatia, are in Group H with Slovakia, Russia and Slovenia while England have Poland, Hungary and Albania in Group I and Germany got Romania and Iceland in Group J.

Europe's qualification period will get underway in March of 2021 before the rearranged Euro 2020 in the summer.