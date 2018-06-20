World Cup scores, standings, schedule, recap: Ronaldo takes over; Uruguay, Russia through; Spain fails to impress in Day 7

Three World Cup group stage matches took place on Wednesday, and three teams came out with three vital points -- all by the same scoreline. Portugal faced Morocco to start the day, followed by Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia and Spain against Iran. We have you covered with everything you need to know from Russia after Matchday 7.

Final World Cup scores from Day 7

Ronaldo continues his dominance

Cristiano Ronaldo is on an entire different level right now. The Portuguese superstar has a knack for putting the ball away, and he kept that going on Wednesday. Ronaldo scored the winner against Morocco and leads the golden boot race with four goals in two games. He may not be the greatest of all time, but nobody is playing better than him right now. Nobody.

Cristiano Ronaldo does it again!



He heads home the corner to put Portugal up 1-0 early against Morocco. pic.twitter.com/FDoyvInvt4 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 20, 2018

Ugly win for Spain

Spain really struggled against Iran but got a 1-0 win on a fortunate goal from Diego Costa. It was a gritty, tiring performance from Iran, but La Roja will take the three valuable points. Diego Costa scored again, the defense was fairly sharp, but the midfield struggled at times with Iran's speed. Iran, in fact, had the equalizing goal disallowed by video assistant referee (VAR) late in the game.

Iran thought they had equalized but VAR ruled it was offside! pic.twitter.com/CObtXL78Sq — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 20, 2018

Uruguay, Russia advance to knockout stage

We have our first two knockout stage teams of the tournament, and it's Uruguay and host Russia. With Uruguay's 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia, the two teams clinched spot into the next round, sending the Egyptians and the Saudi Arabians home after the second group stage game. All that's left to play is a big Russia vs. Uruguay match to decide the group winner.

Luis Suarez taps it home!



The ball lands at his feet on the corner and he taps it home to give Uruguay a 1-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/gsBC1qFq5Y — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 20, 2018

What it all means

Well, Group A is pretty much done as we touched on above. But in Group B, things are super interesting. Here are the standings.

All to play for in Group B for #POR #ESP and #IRN in the final round of fixtures... #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/75h32KvqE6 — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 20, 2018

If Iran beats Portugal, and Spain at least draws Morocco, it would be Iran and Spain through to the knockout stage. If Spain and Portugal draw or win, they'll be in the next round.

Thursday's World Cup schedule

