World Cup scores, standings, schedule, recap: Ronaldo takes over; Uruguay, Russia through; Spain fails to impress in Day 7
Day 7 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia is highlighted by a trio of 1-0 results
Three World Cup group stage matches took place on Wednesday, and three teams came out with three vital points -- all by the same scoreline. Portugal faced Morocco to start the day, followed by Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia and Spain against Iran. We have you covered with everything you need to know from Russia after Matchday 7.
Final World Cup scores from Day 7
Ronaldo continues his dominance
Cristiano Ronaldo is on an entire different level right now. The Portuguese superstar has a knack for putting the ball away, and he kept that going on Wednesday. Ronaldo scored the winner against Morocco and leads the golden boot race with four goals in two games. He may not be the greatest of all time, but nobody is playing better than him right now. Nobody.
Ugly win for Spain
Spain really struggled against Iran but got a 1-0 win on a fortunate goal from Diego Costa. It was a gritty, tiring performance from Iran, but La Roja will take the three valuable points. Diego Costa scored again, the defense was fairly sharp, but the midfield struggled at times with Iran's speed. Iran, in fact, had the equalizing goal disallowed by video assistant referee (VAR) late in the game.
Next up, a game against Morocco on Monday at 2 p.m. ET to potentially clinch the group.
Uruguay, Russia advance to knockout stage
We have our first two knockout stage teams of the tournament, and it's Uruguay and host Russia. With Uruguay's 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia, the two teams clinched spot into the next round, sending the Egyptians and the Saudi Arabians home after the second group stage game. All that's left to play is a big Russia vs. Uruguay match to decide the group winner.
What it all means
Well, Group A is pretty much done as we touched on above. But in Group B, things are super interesting. Here are the standings.
If Iran beats Portugal, and Spain at least draws Morocco, it would be Iran and Spain through to the knockout stage. If Spain and Portugal draw or win, they'll be in the next round.
Thursday's World Cup schedule
- Denmark vs. Australia, 8 a.m. ET (Preview)
- France vs. Peru, 11 a.m. ET (Preview)
- Argentina vs. Croatia, 2 p.m. ET (Preview)
