2019 U.S. Open odds, predictions: Women's tennis expert reveals picks for Williams vs. Andreescu

American Serena Williams gets her fourth chance to tie Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles when she faces Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu in the 2019 U.S. Open women's final on Saturday. The must-see match begins at 4 p.m. ET from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, N.Y. Williams, 37, has looked unstoppable in her last two matches, overpowering Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals after demolishing Qiang Wang in the quarters, 6-1, 6-0. But she has lost her last three Grand Slam finals, including in July at Wimbledon and at last year's U.S. Open. Bookmakers list Williams as a -270 favorite (risk $270 to win $100) in the latest Williams vs. Andreescu odds, with the 19-year-old getting +220 (risk $100 to win $220) as the underdog. You can also pick how many sets the match lasts, whether the match goes over or under 21.5 games, and whether Williams covers a 4.5-game spread, among many other props. With so many options, you need to see the 2019 U.S. Open picks and Williams vs. Andreescu predictions from famed women's tennis expert Gavin Mair.

Mair knows Williams and Andreescu have met once before, last month in the Rogers Cup final. Andreescu led 3-1 in the first set when Williams retired due to an upper back injury. Williams looks healthy now, and "her awesome ball-striking remains the biggest weapon in the history of women's tennis," Mair told SportsLine.

But Andreescu has uncommon mental toughness for a teen, which she showed in her narrow semifinal win. "Belinda Bencic dominated her semifinal against Andreescu, creating a number of opportunities to take control of their contest, but time after time the young Canadian came up with some unstoppable tennis, highlighting why she is likely to be a feature at the top of women's tennis for years to come," Mair said.

