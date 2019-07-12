2019 Wimbledon odds, predictions: Tennis expert reveals best picks for Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have won 10 of the last 16 Wimbledon titles, and one will again punch their ticket to the finals when they meet on Friday morning. This highly-anticipated Federer vs. Nadal 2019 Wimbledon semifinal is scheduled to get underway around 10 a.m. ET from Centre Court at the All England Club. Federer has rolled through Wimbledon 2019, winning all five of his matches in four sets or fewer. He's dropped just one set in the last two rounds. But Nadal has been even more dominant, taking four of his five matches in straight sets. Nadal, however, hasn't faced a seeded opponent in the 2019 Wimbledon bracket. Still, oddsmakers list the 33-year old Spaniard as the -130 favorite (risk $130 to win $100), with the 37-year old Swiss legend going off at +110 (risk $100 to win $110) in the latest Federer vs. Nadal odds. There are a variety of other Wimbledon odds you can target like the game spread, where Nadal is favored by 1.5. Before locking in your Nadal vs. Federer picks, see the 2019 Wimbledon predictions for the men's semifinals from British grass-court tennis expert Sean Calvert.

An uncanny handicapper who's been cashing consistently for six-plus years, Calvert took down a huge score in March on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1 and he followed that up last month by calling Adrian Mannarino's Libema Open title at 25-1. The Libema Open is a grass-court event like Wimbledon, a surface Calvert knows better than anyone. Not only did he call Andy Murray's 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon championships, but anyone who has followed his grass-court picks is up nearly $4,400.

In Wednesday's quarterfinals, Calvert told readers to bet Federer at +230 (risk $100 to win $230) to defeat Kei Nishikori three sets to one -- and that's exactly what happened.

Calvert knows Nadal, a two-time Wimbledon champ, is in rare form. This is only the second time he's made the Wimbledon semifinals having dropped just one set. And the first time it happened, in 2008, he won the title after beating Federer in a five-set marathon. Nadal's return game has never been better too. Over his last three matches, he's created 35 break points and converted 16 of them.

But just because Nadal, 33, is four years younger than Federer and in better current form doesn't mean he'll get the best of the Swiss maestro.

Calvert has also considered that Federer has taken the tougher road to arrive in the 2019 Wimbledon men's semifinals. He's taken down two seeded opponents -- No. 27 Lucas Rouille in the third round and No. 8 Kei Nishikori in the quarterfinals. He dropped the first set against Nishikori, but then dropped just nine total games over the next three sets on his way to a dominant victory.

History also favors Federer in several categories. He's arguably the top Wimbledon player of all time, entering this match an astonishing 100-12 in this tournament with eight titles, the most recent coming in 2017. He's won six of the last seven overall against Nadal and holds a 2-1 edge against him at Wimbledon.

