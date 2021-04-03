The 2021 Miami Open women's singles title will be on the line when world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and No. 9 Bianca Andreescu collide in the final on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The 24-year-old Barty enters the final as the reigning champion, having won the tournament in 2019. (There was no event in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.) Meanwhile the 20-year-old Andreescu is looking for her first title since upsetting Serena Williams in the final of the 2019 U.S. Open. The match is set to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

Ashleigh Barty vs. Bianca Andreescu preview

Barty has a history of success in South Florida. She is 14-2 in the Miami Open and is riding an 11-match winning streak in the tournament. Two years ago she knocked off three players ranked in the top eight en route to the title.

So far in Miami the Australian has shown little rust despite being on the sidelines for much of the last 13 months. Because of the pandemic, she did not play between March 2020 and late January. Since returning to the court she has played just 15 matches, which includes five in Miami, going 13-2.

On Saturday she will face Andreescu for the first time. The Canadian was once one of the sport's rising stars, having reached No. 4 in the world after winning the 2019 U.S. Open. A left knee injury kept her out of action for 15 months, but she has shown no ill effects from the injury in her five matches in Miami; each of her last four matches has gone three sets. And on Thursday night she outlasted Sakkari in a two-hour, 42-minute marathon that did not end until 1:35 a.m. ET.

In addition, Andreescu is practically unbeatable in North America. Beginning in 2019 she is 40-2 in matches played in the U.S., Canada or Mexico. And in one of the losses, she was forced to retire because of injury.

