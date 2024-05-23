The 2024 French Open begins on Sunday, as defending champion and three-time winner Iga Swiatek begins her quest for a fourth title. Swiatek has a 28-2 lifetime record at Roland Garros, and she is trying to become the first woman to win titles in Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros in the same season since Serena Williams in 2013. She is on a 12-match winning streak and has been installed as the -160 favorite (risk $160 to win $100) in the 2024 French Open odds. Should you back Swiatek as the odds-on favorite with your 2024 French Open bets?

Swiatek will have to navigate a French Open draw that includes Aryna Sabalenka (+500), Coco Gauff (+850) and Elena Rybakina (+1100). Sabalenka defended her Australian Open title in January before reaching the finals in Madrid and Rome. Before locking in any 2024 French Open picks or predictions, you need to see the French Open 2024 picks from SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bet. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach has helped Onorato go 160-104-8 (+97.32 units) since 2022.

Top 2024 French Open picks

One surprise: Onorato is high on the chances of Coco Gauff, even though she is a +850 longshot. The young American's season has not gone according to plan thus far, but she remains one of the best clay court players in the women's game. Her forehand is one of her biggest weaknesses, so the slow clay courts give her some much-needed time to execute her shots.

She broke through with her first Grand Slam title at last year's US Open and she made a run to the 2022 French Open Final. Gauff added a semifinal appearance in the Australian Open earlier this year, so she has become a fixture in the latter stages of Grand Slams. She recently passed Caroline Wozniacki for the most WTA 1000 wins before turning 21, and Onorato thinks Gauff can take another step forward in the French Open.

"Gauff's performances on clay have been particularly impressive, with deep runs in several tournaments this season," Onorato told SportsLine. "Her tenacity and skill make her a dark horse who could surprise many by advancing deep into the second week of the competition." You can see who else to back here.

2024 French Open odds, contenders, favorites

Iga Swiatek -160

Aryna Sabalenka +500

Coco Gauff +850

Elena Rybakina +1100

Danielle Collins +2100

Jelena Ostapenko +3400

Qinwen Zheng +3600

Mira Andreeva +4400

Maria Sakkari +4500

Ons Jabeur +5000

Elina Svitolina +5000

Barbora Krejcikova +7000

Victoria Azarenka +7000

Dayana Yastremska +7000

Marketa Vondrousova +7500

Sofia Kenin +9000