Third-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will battle fourth-ranked Alexander Zverev for the 2024 French Open men's singles championship on Sunday at Roland-Garros in Paris, France. The action is set to begin at 9 a.m. ET. Alcaraz is looking to win his third Grand Slam event, and first since winning the 2023 Wimbledon title in a five-set match over Novak Djokovic. Zverev, meanwhile, is seeking his first Grand Slam title and will be playing in his first Grand Slam final since losing in five sets to Dominic Thiem at the 2020 U.S. Open.

Alcaraz is the -300 favorite (risk $300 to win $100) on the money line, while Zverev is a +220 underdog. The game total over/under is 38.5. Before making any 2024 French Open picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine handicapper Jose Onorato has to say.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato go 160-104-8 +97.32U - since 2022.

Now, Onorato has released his picks and analysis for the 2024 French Open men's final. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

2024 French Open men's final preview

Alcaraz is coming off a hard-fought five-set win over second-seeded Jannik Sinner on Friday. In that match, Alcaraz fell behind two sets to one before rallying for a 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory. It was the first time in the tournament that he had gone that long in an effort to put away his opponent. His previous long match at Roland-Garros this year was a 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 win over Jesper De Jong of The Netherlands in the second round.

Alcaraz, 21, from Spain, is having a solid year, registering a 24-5 (82.8%) mark, including 11-3 (78.6%) on clay. He has one win on the year, taking first at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, Calif., in March. Alcaraz reached the semifinals at Buenos Aires in February. In three other tournaments -- the Australian Open, the Miami Open and the Mutua Madrid Open, he reached the quarterfinals.

Zverev was tested in his semifinal. After falling behind early, he rebounded to post a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 win over Norway's Casper Ruud. Zverev had advanced with a straight-sets win over Australia's Alex De Minaur 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the quarterfinals. But he had to come from behind in both the third and fourth rounds. In the fourth round, he defeated Denmark's Holger Rune 4-6, 6-1, 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-2, after having downed Tallon Griekspoor of The Netherlands 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (3) in the third round.

Zverev, a 27-year-old from Germany, is having a solid season, especially on clay surfaces. He has posted a 34-9 overall mark in 2024, including a sparkling 16-3 record on clay. For his career, he has compiled a mark of 495-233 (68%), including 181-76 (70.4%) on clay. Since 2021, he has played at Roland-Garros, posting a 17-3 record (85%). See who to pick here.

How to make 2024 French Open men's singles final picks

Onorato has studied this matchup from every angle and locked in a pair of best bets you need to see, including one that returns higher than +200. You can only see his picks and French Open analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Zverev vs. Alcaraz, and what pick could lead to a big return? Visit SportsLine now to see Jose Onorato's bets for the 2024 French Open semifinals, all from the tennis expert who was 160-104-8, up 97.32 units since 2022, and find out.