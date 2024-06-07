Top-ranked Iga Swiatek will look to continue her dominance at Roland Garros when she faces 15th-ranked Jasmine Paolini in the 2024 French Open women's singles final on Saturday at 4 a.m. ET. Swiatek, 23, who first held the top ranking in April 2022, is looking to win her fourth French Open, and third in a row. She is also closing in on her fifth Grand Slam title, having won the U.S. Open in 2022. The 28-year-old Paolini is in uncharted territory, having never advanced past the fourth round of a Grand Slam event.

Swiatek is the -1600 favorite (risk $1,600 to win $100) on the money line, while Paolini is a +750 underdog in the latest 2024 French Open women's final odds. The over/under for total games is 17.5. Before you lock in any 2024 French Open final picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato has to say.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato go 160-104-8 - up 97.32 units - since 2022.

Now, Onorato has released his picks for the 2024 French Open final. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2024 French Open women's final predictions

Onorato knows that Swiatek is a juggernaut. She has not lost since falling in the semifinals at Stuttgart in April. She dominated at Madrid in early May, cruising to the championship, playing three sets just twice. At Rome, she did not play more than two sets in any match, including a 6-2, 6-3 win over second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the championship.

At the French Open, she cruised past third-ranked Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 on Thursday. That was nearly as dominant as her 6-0, 6-2 quarterfinal win over sixth-ranked Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic. The most trouble she has experienced in Paris came in the second round against Naomi Osaka of Japan. She posted a hard-fought 7-6 (1) win in the first set, before dropping a 6-1 second set. She rebounded for a 7-5 win in the third set to move on.

Onorato also knows Paolini has posted a 10-3 record on clay this year, and reached the quarterfinals at Stuttgart, where she was beaten by fourth-ranked Elena Rybakina 7-6 (2), 6-4. She has compiled a 368-257 (58.8%) career record, including 201-112 (64.2%) on clay. Paolini had not advanced past the second round of the French Open, before breaking through this year.

Paolini was solid in Thursday's semifinal win over Mirra Andreeva of Russia, winning in straight sets 6-3, 6-1. That came off a hard-fought win a day earlier, when she defeated Rybakina 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinals. She opened the tournament with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Daria Saville of Australia in the first round, before defeating Hailey Baptiste of the United States 6-4, 7-6 (6). From there, the going got much tougher. In the third round, she topped Canadian Bianca Vanessa Andreescu 6-1, 3-6, 6-0, and followed that up with a 4-6, 6-0, 6-1 fourth-round win over Russia's Elina Avanesyan. See who to pick here.

How to make 2024 French Open women's singles final picks

Onorato is going Under on the game total and has locked in two other best bets, including a prop that returns nearly +400. You can only see his French Open picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Iga Swiatek vs. Jasmine Paolini and what pick could lead to a big return? Visit SportsLine now to check out Jose Onorato's bets and predictions for the 2024 French Open final, all from the tennis expert who was 160-104-8, up 97.32 units since 2022, and find out.