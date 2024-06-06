No. 2 seed Jannik Sinner and No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz will both be looking to continue their quest for a maiden French Open title when they square off in the semifinals on Friday at Roland Garros. Sinner, who is set to become the World No. 1 following the conclusion of the tournament, is coming off a 3-0 win over Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals. Alcaraz has won his last three matches in straight sets, including a decisive victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Tuesday. The Spaniard holds a 5-4 edge in the head-to-head series, but this is their first meeting on clay since 2022.

Friday's Alcaraz vs. Sinner showdown is set to start at 8:30 a.m. ET on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Alcaraz is the -170 favorite (risk $170 to win $100) in the latest Sinner vs. Alcaraz odds, while Sinner is a +140 underdog. The over/under for total games is 38.5, with Alcaraz favored by 2.5 games (-120). Before you make any Alcaraz vs. Sinner picks or 2024 French Open predictions, you need to see what tennis expert Blake Von Hagen has to say.

Von Hagen has followed tennis closely for years, keeping an eye on young players before they turn into stars. His dedication to the sport allows him to find value on the Challenger Tour and the ATP Tour alike.

Von Hagen routinely attends ATP events, including at the Challenger level. He keeps up with injuries, recent form, and line movement to identify the best bets of the day. His research allowed him to nail Carlos Alcaraz as a 22-1 longshot to win the 2022 US Open, jumping on board before the market adjusted. He went 20-9 (+11.4u) in the 2024 Rome Masters 1000 earlier this month, nailing three first-round upsets and returning more than $1,100 for $100 bettors in that tournament.

2024 French Open semifinal Alcaraz vs. Sinner expert picks



One of Von Hagen's top Sinner vs. Alcaraz bets: He is backing Alcaraz to win at least one point in every game of the first set in a prop bet that pays -120. Alcaraz has only dropped one set all tournament and has been competitive in almost every game. He has won at least one point in every game in 14 of the 16 sets that he has played, including all five opening sets.

The Spaniard won at least one point in every game in all six of the opening sets he played during his run to the semifinals in last year's French Open. He feeds off the energy of the crowd and always puts his best foot forward, making him a reliable player in this type of prop. The 21-year-old has cashed this prop in 11 consecutive first sets at the French Open, creating value at a cheap price on Friday. See the other props to back at SportsLine.

