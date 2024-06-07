No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz will battle for the French Open title for the first time in his professional career. On Friday, Alcaraz was able to defeat No. 2 Jannik Sinner 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the French Open semifinals.

Alcaraz will face the winner of Friday's semifinal match between No. 4 Alexander Zverev and No. 7 Casper Ruud in the final on Sunday at Roland Garros.

Sinner possessed a two sets to one advantage in Friday's matchup before Alcaraz rallied to take the final two sets. Alcaraz was victorious in four of the first five games in the deciding fifth set, and never was in too much danger of dropping the set.

Entering Friday's semifinal tilt, Sinner was 12-0 in Grand Slam matches in 2024. Sinner won the Australian Open earlier this year as he topped Daniil Medvedev to win his first Grand Slam tournament.

Alcaraz will now have a chance to win the French Open for the first time in his career. This comes after Alcaraz was defeated in the 2023 French Open semifinals by Novak Djokovic, who was forced to bow out due to a knee injury earlier in the Grand Slam tournament this time around.

Alcaraz has also captured the US Open title in 2022 and the Wimbledon title in 2023.