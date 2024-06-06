With top-ranked Novak Djokovic out of the way after having to withdraw due to injury, fourth-ranked Alexander Zverev and seventh-ranked Casper Ruud will look to break through and reach the 2024 French Open men's singles final when they meet in a semifinal on Friday at Roland Garros in Paris. Zverev battled his way to a 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-4 win over Australian Alex De Minaur on Wednesday in the quarterfinals. Ruud had a much easier time, advancing with a walk over Djokovic. Prior to that, however, Ruud has had to fight his way through some stiff competition to reach the semifinals, including a five-set win over Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round.

SportsLine's consensus list Zverev as the -130 favorite (risk $130 to win $100) on the money line, while Ruud is a +100 underdog in the latest Zverev vs. Ruud odds. Zverev has 23 career singles titles and has been runner-up 11 times. Ruud, meanwhile, has 12 career singles championships and 11 runner-up finishes. Before you bet on the 2024 French Open, you need to see what proven SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato has to say.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato go 160-104-8 - up 97.32 units - since 2022.

Now, Onorato has released his picks for the 2024 French Open. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2024 French Open men's semifinals predictions

Onorato knows that Ruud is looking to finally win a French Open championship after having placed second the past two years. In 2022, he lost 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 to Rafael Nadal in the championship match. Last year, Djokovic defeated Ruud in the final, 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5. Ruud has compiled a 39-9 record this year, including a 21-4 mark on clay.

Ruud, 25, first turned pro in 2015. Besides reaching the French Open finals two years in a row, Ruud was also runner-up at the 2022 U.S. Open, falling 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 to Carlos Alcaraz. He has had a lot of success at Paris and has compiled a 24-6 mark in six-plus years of competing at the event. Since 2018, Ruud is 43-21 (67.2%) in Grand Slam events.

Onorato also knows Zverev is ready to break through. This is the fourth consecutive year he has reached the semifinals in Paris and he also reached the semifinals of the Australian Open in January. Since 2015, Zverev has reached the finals of one Grand Slam – the 2020 U.S. Open – and the semifinals of seven others. He has posted a 93-32 record (74.4%) in Grand Slam events.

Zverev, a 27-year-old from Germany, has won 68% of his professional matches since turning pro in 2013. He is 494-233 overall and has a 180-76 mark (70.3%) on clay. He is 33-9 in 2024, including a 15-3 record on clay. He has two wins on the year, bringing home titles at the United Cup in Australia in January and in Rome last month. See who to pick here.

How to make 2024 French Open men's singles semifinals picks

Onorato has locked in his best bets, and they include confident picks on the outright winner, as well as advice on how long this semifinal match lasts. You need to see his picks and analysis before locking in any 2024 French Open bets of your own.

So who wins Zverev vs. Ruud, and what pick could lead to a big return? Visit SportsLine now to check out Jose Onorato's bets for the 2024 French Open semifinals, all from the tennis expert who is 160-104-8, up 97.32 units since 2022, and find out.