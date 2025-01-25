An American woman is a champion once again. After having to face the two best players in the world -- Iga Switaek and Aryna Sabalenka -- Madison Keys has claimed her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. Keys outlasted Sabalenka in the final on Saturday over three sets to accomplish the feat.

Her only other appearance in a Grand Slam final came all the way back at the 2017 US Open where she lost in straight sets to fellow American Sloane Stephens. She's the first American to win a Grand Slam title since Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open. Keys also became the first player to defeat the top two players in the final two rounds of a Grand Slam since Venus Williams did it at Wimbledon in 2005. Sabalenka was going for her third consecutive Australian Open title in the losing effort.

On the men's side of the bracket, No. 2 seed Alexander Zverev and No. 7 seed Novak Djokovic seemed ready to produce an instant classic in the semifinal after battling to a tiebreak in the opening set. But after putting a return shot into the net to give Zverev the set, Djokovic walked over to Zverev to let him know he could not continue. Some fans even booed the move, assuming Djokovic knew he was not healthy enough to even start the match. Regardless of that, Zverev is now set for his third Grand Slam final after previously falling to Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 French Open and Dominic Thiem at the 2020 US Open.

He will take on the top seed Jannik Sinner, who has cruised through the tournament and continued to do so in the semifinal against American Ben Shelton (7-6, 6-2, 6-2). Sinner has dropped a single set so far at the Australian Open as he looks to collect his third Grand Slam title and go back to back Down Under.

Where to watch the 2025 Australian Open

Dates: Jan. 11-26



Jan. 11-26 Where: Melbourne Park, Australia



Melbourne Park, Australia Watch: ESPN



ESPN Stream: fubo (try for free)

Men's final

Sunday, Jan. 26

No. 1 Jannik Sinner vs. No. 2 Alexander Zverev -- 3:30 a.m. ET

Women's final

Men's semifinal matches

No. 1 Jannik Sinner def. No. 21 Ben Shelton 7-6(2), 6-2, 6-2

No. 2 Alexander Zverev def. No. 7 Novak Djokovic 7-6(5) (Retired)



Women's semifinal matches

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka def. No. 11 Paula Badosa 6-4, 6-2

No. 19 Madison Keys def. No. 2 Iga Świątek

Men's quarterfinal matches

No. 1 Jannik Sinner def. No. 8 Alex De Minaur 6-3, 6-2, 6-1

No. 2 Alexander Zverev def. No. 12 Tommy Paul 7-6, 7-6, 2-6, 6-1

No. 7 Novak Djokovic def. No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

No. 21 Ben Shelton def. Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6

Women's quarterfinal matches

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka def. No. 27 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2, 2-6, 6-3

No. 2 Iga Świątek def. No. 8 Emma Navarro 6-1, 6-2

No. 11 Paula Badosa def. No. 3 Coco Gauff 7-5, 6-4

No. 19 Madison Keys def. No. 28 Elina Svitolina 3-6. 6-3, 6-4

