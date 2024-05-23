The 2024 French Open will be a big one for Rafael Nadal as he competes at Roland Garros for potentially the last time in his legendary career. The Spanish star missed last year's tournament for the first time ever due to injury, but he is back to try to reclaim his title.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has won the French Open 14 times -- more than any other player in tennis history -- and holds an incredible 112-3 record at Roland Garros. However, this time Nadal is entering unseeded because of all the time off he has taken to recover from injuries. His path to another title in Paris won't be easy, as his opening-round matchup will be against world No. 4 Alexander Zverev.

"It's coming a little early in the tournament surely," tournament director Amelie Mauresmo told Reuters. "This is good news for neither of them."

If Nadal survives Zverev, he could potentially meet yet another tough opponent in Daniil Medvedev, who won the 2021 US Open and made it to the Australian Open final for the third time earlier this year.

Novak Djokovic won the French Open last year, and that trophy marked his 23rd Grand Slam title, giving him sole possession of most all-time. He will be starting this year's competition against unseeded Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who will be playing in his home country.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Iga Swiatek as she chases her fourth title at Roland Garros. She won the French Open in 2023 after beating Karolina Muchova in three sets. Muchova will not be competing this year as she is healing from wrist surgery. Swiatek, the world No. 1, is currently riding a 12-game winning streak and is fresh off two titles at the Madrid and Italian Open.

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka had a promising 2023 and started this Grand Slam season with her second straight title at the Australian Open. She will be taking on 19-year-old Erika Andreeva, who is competing in just her second French Open.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 French Open:

How to watch the 2024 French Open

Date: May 26 - June 9, 2024

Location: Roland Garros, Paris, France

TV: NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Notable men's first-round matchups:

No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. Pierre-Hugues Herbert



No. 2 Jannik Sinner vs. Christopher Eubanks



No 3. Carlos Alcaraz vs. qualifier



No 4. Alexander Zverev vs. Rafael Nadal

No 5 Daniil Medvedev vs. Dominik Koepfer

No. 6 Andrey Rublev vs. Taro Daniel

No. 7 Casper Ruud vs. Jakub Mensik

No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz vs. qualifier

No. 9 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Marton Fucsovics

No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov vs. Aleksandar Kovacevic

Notable women's first-round matchups:

No. 1 Iga Swiatek vs. qualifier



No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Erika Andreeva



No. 3 Coco Gauff vs. qualifier



No. 4 Elena Rybakina vs. Greet Minnen



No. 5 Marketa Vondrousova vs. Rebeka Masarova



No. 6 Maria Sakkari vs. Varvara Gracheva



No. 7 Qinwen Zheng val Alizé Cornet



No 8. Ons Jabeur vs. Sachia Vickery



No. 9 Jelena Ostapenko vs. Jaqueline Cristian



No. 10 Daria Kasatkina vs. Magdalena Fręch



Men's singles seeds

Novak Djokovic Jannik Sinner Carlos Alcaraz Alexander Zverev Daniil Medvedev Andrey Rublev Casper Ruud Hubert Hurkacz Stefanos Tsitsipas Grigor Dimitrov Alex de Minaur Taylor Fritz Holger Rune Tommy Paul Ben Shelton Nicolas Jarry Ugo Humbert Karen Khachanov Alexander Bublik Sebastian Baez Felix Auger-Aliassime Adrian Mannarino Francisco Cerundolo Alejandro Tabilo Frances Tiafoe Tallon Griekspoor Sebastian Korda Tomas Martin Etcheverry Arthur Fils Lorenzo Musetti Mariano Navone Cam Norrie

Women's singles seeds