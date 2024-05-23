gettyimages-2154125598-1-1.jpg
The 2024 French Open will be a big one for Rafael Nadal as he competes at Roland Garros for potentially the last time in his legendary career. The Spanish star missed last year's tournament for the first time ever due to injury, but he is back to try to reclaim his title.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has won the French Open 14 times -- more than any other player in tennis history -- and holds an incredible 112-3 record at Roland Garros. However, this time Nadal is entering unseeded because of all the time off he has taken to recover from injuries. His path to another title in Paris won't be easy, as his opening-round matchup will be against world No. 4 Alexander Zverev.

"It's coming a little early in the tournament surely," tournament director Amelie Mauresmo told Reuters. "This is good news for neither of them."

If Nadal survives Zverev, he could potentially meet yet another tough opponent in Daniil Medvedev, who won the 2021 US Open and made it to the Australian Open final for the third time earlier this year. 

Novak Djokovic won the French Open last year, and that trophy marked his 23rd Grand Slam title, giving him sole possession of most all-time. He will be starting this year's competition against unseeded Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who will be playing in his home country. 

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Iga Swiatek as she chases her fourth title at Roland Garros. She won the French Open in 2023 after beating Karolina Muchova in three sets. Muchova will not be competing this year as she is healing from wrist surgery. Swiatek, the world No. 1, is currently riding a 12-game winning streak and is fresh off two titles at the Madrid and Italian Open.

World No. 2  Aryna Sabalenka had a promising 2023 and started this Grand Slam season with her second straight title at the Australian Open. She will be taking on 19-year-old Erika Andreeva, who is competing in just her second French Open.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 French Open:

How to watch the 2024 French Open

Date: May 26 - June 9, 2024
Location: Roland Garros, Paris, France
TV: NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Notable men's first-round matchups:

  • No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. Pierre-Hugues Herbert 
  • No. 2 Jannik Sinner vs. Christopher Eubanks
  • No 3. Carlos Alcaraz vs. qualifier 
  • No 4. Alexander Zverev vs. Rafael Nadal
  • No 5 Daniil Medvedev vs. Dominik Koepfer
  • No. 6 Andrey Rublev vs. Taro Daniel
  • No. 7 Casper Ruud vs. Jakub Mensik
  • No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz vs. qualifier
  • No. 9 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Marton Fucsovics
  • No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov vs. Aleksandar Kovacevic

Notable women's first-round matchups:

  • No. 1 Iga Swiatek vs. qualifier
  • No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Erika Andreeva
  • No. 3 Coco Gauff vs. qualifier
  • No. 4 Elena Rybakina vs. Greet Minnen
  • No. 5 Marketa Vondrousova vs. Rebeka Masarova
  • No. 6 Maria Sakkari vs. Varvara Gracheva
  • No. 7 Qinwen Zheng val Alizé Cornet
  • No 8. Ons Jabeur vs. Sachia Vickery
  • No. 9 Jelena Ostapenko vs. Jaqueline Cristian
  • No. 10 Daria Kasatkina vs. Magdalena Fręch

Men's singles seeds

  1. Novak Djokovic
  2. Jannik Sinner
  3. Carlos Alcaraz
  4. Alexander Zverev
  5. Daniil Medvedev
  6. Andrey Rublev
  7. Casper Ruud
  8. Hubert Hurkacz
  9. Stefanos Tsitsipas
  10. Grigor Dimitrov
  11. Alex de Minaur
  12. Taylor Fritz
  13. Holger Rune
  14. Tommy Paul
  15. Ben Shelton
  16. Nicolas Jarry
  17. Ugo Humbert
  18. Karen Khachanov
  19. Alexander Bublik
  20. Sebastian Baez
  21. Felix Auger-Aliassime
  22. Adrian Mannarino
  23. Francisco Cerundolo
  24. Alejandro Tabilo
  25. Frances Tiafoe
  26. Tallon Griekspoor
  27. Sebastian Korda
  28. Tomas Martin Etcheverry
  29. Arthur Fils
  30. Lorenzo Musetti
  31. Mariano Navone
  32. Cam Norrie

Women's singles seeds

  1. Iga Swiatek
  2. Aryna Sabalenka
  3. Coco Gauff
  4. Elena Rybakina
  5. Marketa Vondrousova
  6. Maria Sakkari
  7. Qinwen Zheng
  8. Ons Jabeur
  9. Jelena Ostapenko
  10. Daria Kasatkina
  11. Danielle Collins
  12. Jasmine Paolini
  13. Beatriz Haddad Maia
  14. Madison Keys
  15. Elina Svitolina
  16. Ekaterina Alexandrova
  17. Liudmila Samsonova
  18. Marta Kostyuk
  19. Victoria Azarenka
  20. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
  21. Carolina Garcia
  22. Emma Navarro
  23. Anna Kalinskaya
  24. Barbora Krejcikova
  25. Elise Mertens
  26. Katie Boulter
  27. Linda Noskova
  28. Sorana Cirstea
  29. Veronika Kudermetova
  30. Dayana Yastremska
  31. Leylah Fernandez
  32. Katerina Siniakova