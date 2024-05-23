The 2024 French Open will be a big one for Rafael Nadal as he competes at Roland Garros for potentially the last time in his legendary career. The Spanish star missed last year's tournament for the first time ever due to injury, but he is back to try to reclaim his title.
The 22-time Grand Slam champion has won the French Open 14 times -- more than any other player in tennis history -- and holds an incredible 112-3 record at Roland Garros. However, this time Nadal is entering unseeded because of all the time off he has taken to recover from injuries. His path to another title in Paris won't be easy, as his opening-round matchup will be against world No. 4 Alexander Zverev.
"It's coming a little early in the tournament surely," tournament director Amelie Mauresmo told Reuters. "This is good news for neither of them."
If Nadal survives Zverev, he could potentially meet yet another tough opponent in Daniil Medvedev, who won the 2021 US Open and made it to the Australian Open final for the third time earlier this year.
Novak Djokovic won the French Open last year, and that trophy marked his 23rd Grand Slam title, giving him sole possession of most all-time. He will be starting this year's competition against unseeded Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who will be playing in his home country.
On the women's side, all eyes will be on Iga Swiatek as she chases her fourth title at Roland Garros. She won the French Open in 2023 after beating Karolina Muchova in three sets. Muchova will not be competing this year as she is healing from wrist surgery. Swiatek, the world No. 1, is currently riding a 12-game winning streak and is fresh off two titles at the Madrid and Italian Open.
World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka had a promising 2023 and started this Grand Slam season with her second straight title at the Australian Open. She will be taking on 19-year-old Erika Andreeva, who is competing in just her second French Open.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 French Open:
How to watch the 2024 French Open
Date: May 26 - June 9, 2024
Location: Roland Garros, Paris, France
TV: NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Notable men's first-round matchups:
- No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. Pierre-Hugues Herbert
- No. 2 Jannik Sinner vs. Christopher Eubanks
- No 3. Carlos Alcaraz vs. qualifier
- No 4. Alexander Zverev vs. Rafael Nadal
- No 5 Daniil Medvedev vs. Dominik Koepfer
- No. 6 Andrey Rublev vs. Taro Daniel
- No. 7 Casper Ruud vs. Jakub Mensik
- No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz vs. qualifier
- No. 9 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Marton Fucsovics
- No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov vs. Aleksandar Kovacevic
Notable women's first-round matchups:
- No. 1 Iga Swiatek vs. qualifier
- No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Erika Andreeva
- No. 3 Coco Gauff vs. qualifier
- No. 4 Elena Rybakina vs. Greet Minnen
- No. 5 Marketa Vondrousova vs. Rebeka Masarova
- No. 6 Maria Sakkari vs. Varvara Gracheva
- No. 7 Qinwen Zheng val Alizé Cornet
- No 8. Ons Jabeur vs. Sachia Vickery
- No. 9 Jelena Ostapenko vs. Jaqueline Cristian
- No. 10 Daria Kasatkina vs. Magdalena Fręch
Men's singles seeds
- Novak Djokovic
- Jannik Sinner
- Carlos Alcaraz
- Alexander Zverev
- Daniil Medvedev
- Andrey Rublev
- Casper Ruud
- Hubert Hurkacz
- Stefanos Tsitsipas
- Grigor Dimitrov
- Alex de Minaur
- Taylor Fritz
- Holger Rune
- Tommy Paul
- Ben Shelton
- Nicolas Jarry
- Ugo Humbert
- Karen Khachanov
- Alexander Bublik
- Sebastian Baez
- Felix Auger-Aliassime
- Adrian Mannarino
- Francisco Cerundolo
- Alejandro Tabilo
- Frances Tiafoe
- Tallon Griekspoor
- Sebastian Korda
- Tomas Martin Etcheverry
- Arthur Fils
- Lorenzo Musetti
- Mariano Navone
- Cam Norrie
Women's singles seeds
- Iga Swiatek
- Aryna Sabalenka
- Coco Gauff
- Elena Rybakina
- Marketa Vondrousova
- Maria Sakkari
- Qinwen Zheng
- Ons Jabeur
- Jelena Ostapenko
- Daria Kasatkina
- Danielle Collins
- Jasmine Paolini
- Beatriz Haddad Maia
- Madison Keys
- Elina Svitolina
- Ekaterina Alexandrova
- Liudmila Samsonova
- Marta Kostyuk
- Victoria Azarenka
- Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
- Carolina Garcia
- Emma Navarro
- Anna Kalinskaya
- Barbora Krejcikova
- Elise Mertens
- Katie Boulter
- Linda Noskova
- Sorana Cirstea
- Veronika Kudermetova
- Dayana Yastremska
- Leylah Fernandez
- Katerina Siniakova