How Andy Murray's roller coaster ride with Nick Kyrgios led to Murray blasting U.S. gun laws

Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios have what seems to be beautiful friendship going on, with the pair of tennis players recently going to Kings Island -- an amusement park in Ohio -- together. Kyrgios even got a stuffed animal out of the deal. Murray and Kyrgios were having a good old time together and posted a video of their experiences on Instagram.

Kyrgios shared a video of the two on a roller coaster together over the weekend, just laughing and having a good old time. The clip eventually went viral.

Murray also shared the video, and Kings Island asked that Murray remove it from his page because filming on rollercoasters is both illegal and dangerous.

Murray decided to take a different route, sharing the text exchange in his Instagram Story with the top part of the text blacked out. In the redacted part of the messages, he wrote: "Assault rifles" with a thumbs up and a gun emoji (a squirt gun, specifically) beside it. Below that, it said "Phones on roller coasters" with a thumbs down emoji. At the bottom, he wrote "seems logical" with (presumably sarcastic) applause.

It's safe to assume that this is a swipe at American culture -- but it's just kind of a strange parallel to draw for being asked to take a video down.

If nothing else, the two will always have this moment just before the ride, in which Murray tried to mean-mug the camera.