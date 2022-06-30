French player Ugo Humbert pulled off an upset against No. 3 seed Casper Ruud during the second round of Wimbledon. Remarkable in itself, but even more impressive is the fact that he did so after showing up to All England Club's No. 2 Court without a racket.

Humbert had an extra 90 minutes to prepare due to a rain delay. However, once it was actually time to play, he looked inside his red bag and realized there was nothing in there that he could use to hit the ball. The 24-year-old approached the official to let him know what was happening.

"I don't have any rackets. Sorry for that," he said.

A bit of an embarrassing mistake but nothing too serious. Shortly after, a staff member showed up on the court with three rackets for him. The crowd cheered and the match got underway.

It took some time for Humbert to get his head together and Ruud took the first set 3-6. However, the Frenchman was able to shake it off and took the next three sets 6-2, 7-5, 6-4.

Defeating Ruud was no small feat. His No. 3 seeding was well deserved as he made a deep run in this year's French Open, before falling to Rafael Nadal in the title match.

Meanwhile, Humbert came into The Championships unranked, and it definitely hasn't been a smooth ride. On Monday's first round, Humbert had to fight through five competitive sets before getting past Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. He is now set to take on Germany's David Goffin on Friday's third round.

CBS Sports has you covered for Wimbledon updates and highlights. Click here to follow along.