Wimbledon 2022 has officially wrapped up. No. 1 seed and world No. 3 Novak Djokovic earned his seventh Wimbledon title after defeating Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) on Sunday. On the women's side, No. 17 seed Elena Rybakina beat Ons Jabeur in the women's final on Saturday to win her first Grand Slam championship.

Sunday's result helped Djokovic extend his Wimbledon winning streak to 28 consecutive matches. He now has 21 major titles, which is just one trophy behind Rafael Nadal's record. Sunday was also his 32nd Grand Slam final and his eighth at the All England Club. Meanwhile, Kyrgios was competing in his first ever Grand Slam final. Although the 27-year-old lost, Kyrgios is still one of only five players with a winning record against Djokovic at 2-1.

The unseeded Kyrgios reached the final by taking a walkover after his opponent, Rafael Nadal, retired from the semifinal because of an abdominal injury. Djokovic advanced to the final by taking down No. 9 seed Cameron Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, his second consecutive comeback win.

Rybakina's win made her the first woman representing Kazakhstan to win a major tournament. She was born in Russia -- and still lives in Moscow -- but switched her tennis representation to Kazakhstan in 2018 when the nation's tennis federation offered her more support than she found in her home country. Jabeur, meanwhile, was the first Arab woman and African-born player to reach a Grand Slam final.

Ladies No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek saw her wining streak come to an end with a third round loss to Alizé Cornet. The world No. 1 had won 37 straight matches and the previous six tournaments she's entered, including wins at Qatar, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome and the French Open at Roland Garros. Cornet's win put her in the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time since 2014.

Serena Williams took the court for the first time since the 2021 installment of Wimbledon on June 28. She had not played since last June, when she suffered a hamstring injury during her opening-round match at the All England Club. Williams' match against Harmony Tan was a close one, but Tan walked away as the winner by going 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) after three hours and 11 minutes on the court. Williams had to retire in the first round at the All England Club last year -- her only first-round exit prior to this year -- but this is the first time she's lost a match in the first round at Wimbledon and just the second time she's been beaten on the court in the first round of a Grand Slam (2012 French Open).

Men's final



No. 1 Novak Djokovic def. Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)

Women's final

No. 17 Elena Rybakina def. No. 3 Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

Men's and women's Wimbledon draw

Men's singles seeding

Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal Casper Ruud Stefanos Tsitsipas Carlos Alcaraz Felix Auger-Aliassime Hurbert Hurkacz Matteo Berrettini Cameron Norrie Jannik Sinner Taylor Fritz Diego Schwartzman Denis Shapovalov Marin Cilic Reilly Opelka Pablo Carreno Busta Roberto Bautista Agut Grigor Dimitrov Gael Monfils Alex De Minaur John Isner Botic van de Zandschulp Nikoloz Basilashvili Frances Tiafoe Holger Rune Miomir Kecmanovic

Filip Krajinovic Lorenzo Sonego Daniel Evans Jenson Brooksby Tommy Paul Sebastian Baez

Women's singles seeding

Iga Swiatek Anett Kontaveit Ons Jabeur Paula Badosa Maria Sakkari

Karolina Pliskova

Danielle Collins

Jessica Pegula

Garbine Muguruza

Emma Raducanu

Coco Gauff Jelena Ostapenko

Barbora Krejcikova

Belinda Bencic

Angelique Kerber

Simona Halep

Elena Rybakina

Jil Teichmann

Madison Keys Amanda Anisimova

Camila Giorgi Martina Trevisan Beatriz Haddad Maia Elise Mertens Petra Kvitova Sorana Cirstea Yulia Putintseva Alison Riske Anhelina Kalinina Shelby Rogers Kaia Kanepi Sara Sorribes Tormo

How to watch 2022 Wimbledon