Jessica Pegula will try to become the third American woman to win the US Open title after turning 30 when she faces Aryna Sabalenka in the 2024 US Open women's final on Saturday afternoon. Pegula has already become the oldest American woman to reach her first Grand Slam final in the Open Era, breaking through this week. She overcame a 6-1, 2-0 deficit against Karolina Muchova in the semifinals, roaring back to win the final two sets. Sabalenka has only lost one set this tournament and has been the most dominant woman on hard courts over the last two years, winning the last two editions of the Australian Open.

The start time for Saturday's match is set for 4 p.m. ET. Sabalenka is the -333 favorite (risk $333 to win $100) in the latest Sabalenka vs. Pegula odds, while Pegula is the +250 underdog. The over/under for total games is 21.5, with Sabalenka favored by 4.5 games (-105). Before making any Pegula vs. Sabalenka picks or 2024 US Open predictions, you need to see what SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato has to say.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach has helped Onorato go 168-106-9 (+107.12 units) since 2022. In the 2024 French Open, he correctly picked Iga Swiatek (-160) to win the women's title.

Now, Onorato has broken down the latest odds for the 2024 US Open Pegula vs. Sabalenka final and has identified his best bets. He's sharing all of his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Why you should back Aryna Sabalenka

The World No. 2 has been unbelievably good at hard-court slams since the beginning of the 2021 season, going 42-5 across 47 matches. She has a 22-3 record at the US Open during that stretch, reaching at least the semifinal in each of the last four editions. Sabalenka has only dropped one set so far this tournament, beating Emma Navarro in straight sets on Thursday night.

She lost to Coco Gauff in the final last year, but she has won the last two Australian Opens and is riding an 11-match winning streak. Sabalenka is 13-6 in hard-court finals during her career, including a win over Pegula in Cincinnati last month. She holds a 5-2 lead in the head-to-head series and is the rightful favorite for this matchup. You can see who to pick here.

Why you should back Jessica Pegula

The American was 0-6 in Grand Slam quarterfinals prior to her stunning win over World No. 1 Iga Swiatek earlier this week. Pegula has won 15 of her last 16 matches, winning the title in Toronto before falling to Sabalenka in Cincinnati. She has won four hard-court titles in North America, and she is playing the best tennis of her career.

Pegula staged a big comeback against Muchova in the semifinals, which will inspire confidence that could be useful if she gets off to a slow start on Saturday. Sabalenka is still seeking her first US Open title, and nerves were evident in her loss to Gauff last year. Pegula will have the crowd on her side in this match, which can often be a determining factor in tennis. You can see who to pick here.

How to make 2024 US Open women's singles final picks

Onorato has thoroughly studied Sabalenka vs. Pegula and just locked in a pair of best bets. He's sharing his picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So where does all the value lie in the Pegula vs. Sabalenka US Open final? Visit SportsLine now to see Onorato's best bets, all from the tennis expert who is up 107.12 units since 2022, and find out.