After being canceled in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wimbledon is back at the All England Tennis Club. Wimbledon is annually one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments and some of the world's biggest tennis stars will be facing off.

The men's field will look quite a bit different than it traditionally does as two-time Wimbledon champion Rafael Nadal won't be taking part in the Grand Slam tournament. Following his semifinal loss to Novak Djokovic in the French Open, Nadal announced that he won't be participating at Wimbledon or the Tokyo Olympics in an effort to "prolong his career."

With Nadal sitting Wimbledon out, the sport's top star, Novak Djokovic will look to move into a three-way tie with Nadal and Roger Federer for the most Grand Slam titles ever.

On the women's side, Naomi Osaka also won't be taking part in this year's installment of Wimbledon. While Osaka did initially begin competing at the French Open this year, she eventually pulled out of the competition, citing concerns over her personal mental wellbeing. Osaka is planning on focusing on the Tokyo Olympics rather than participating at Wimbledon.

The women's field could be extremely wide-open, as top players like Ashleigh Barty, Simona Halep and Serena Williams all didn't make deep runs at the French Open.

While there will be a few of the sport's biggest stars absent at Wimbledon, the field will still have plenty of exciting action in the coming weeks.

Schedule

Men's singles

No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. Jack Draper

No. 17 Cristian Garin vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles

Christopher O'Connell vs. No. 13 Gael Monfils

No. 9 Diego Schwartzman vs. Benoit Paire

Marton Fucsovics vs. No. 19 Jannik Sinner

Federico Delbonis vs. No. 5 Andrey Rublev

No. 1 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Frances Tiafoe

Sebastian Korda vs. No. 15 Alex De Minaur

No. 10 Denis Shapovalov vs. Philipp Kohlcshreiber

John Millman vs. no. 8 Roberto Bautista Agut

Women's singles

No. 1 Ashleigh Barty vs. Carla Suarez Navarro

No. 17 Kiki Bertens vs. Marta Kostyuk

Clara Tauson vs. No. 14 Barbora Krejcikova

Alize Cornet vs. No. 5 Bianca Andreescu

No. 3 Elina Svitolina vs. Alison Van Uytvanck

No. 19 Karolina Muchova vs. Shuai Zhang

Ana Bogdan vs. No. 16 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

No. 9 Belinda Bencic vs. Kaja Juvan

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. No. 6 Serena Williams

How to watch the 2021 Wimbledon