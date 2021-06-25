After being canceled in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wimbledon is back at the All England Tennis Club. Wimbledon is annually one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments and some of the world's biggest tennis stars will be facing off.
The men's field will look quite a bit different than it traditionally does as two-time Wimbledon champion Rafael Nadal won't be taking part in the Grand Slam tournament. Following his semifinal loss to Novak Djokovic in the French Open, Nadal announced that he won't be participating at Wimbledon or the Tokyo Olympics in an effort to "prolong his career."
With Nadal sitting Wimbledon out, the sport's top star, Novak Djokovic will look to move into a three-way tie with Nadal and Roger Federer for the most Grand Slam titles ever.
On the women's side, Naomi Osaka also won't be taking part in this year's installment of Wimbledon. While Osaka did initially begin competing at the French Open this year, she eventually pulled out of the competition, citing concerns over her personal mental wellbeing. Osaka is planning on focusing on the Tokyo Olympics rather than participating at Wimbledon.
The women's field could be extremely wide-open, as top players like Ashleigh Barty, Simona Halep and Serena Williams all didn't make deep runs at the French Open.
While there will be a few of the sport's biggest stars absent at Wimbledon, the field will still have plenty of exciting action in the coming weeks.
Schedule
Men's singles
- No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. Jack Draper
- No. 17 Cristian Garin vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles
- Christopher O'Connell vs. No. 13 Gael Monfils
- No. 9 Diego Schwartzman vs. Benoit Paire
- Marton Fucsovics vs. No. 19 Jannik Sinner
- Federico Delbonis vs. No. 5 Andrey Rublev
- No. 1 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Frances Tiafoe
- Sebastian Korda vs. No. 15 Alex De Minaur
- No. 10 Denis Shapovalov vs. Philipp Kohlcshreiber
- John Millman vs. no. 8 Roberto Bautista Agut
Women's singles
- No. 1 Ashleigh Barty vs. Carla Suarez Navarro
- No. 17 Kiki Bertens vs. Marta Kostyuk
- Clara Tauson vs. No. 14 Barbora Krejcikova
- Alize Cornet vs. No. 5 Bianca Andreescu
- No. 3 Elina Svitolina vs. Alison Van Uytvanck
- No. 19 Karolina Muchova vs. Shuai Zhang
- Ana Bogdan vs. No. 16 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
- No. 9 Belinda Bencic vs. Kaja Juvan
- Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. No. 6 Serena Williams
How to watch the 2021 Wimbledon
- Dates: June 28-July 11
- Time: Varies
- Location: London, England
- TV: ESPN