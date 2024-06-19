Novak Djokovic's status for the 2024 Paris Olympics has been confirmed. After undergoing knee surgery, Djokovic will be back in time for the Olympics, the Serbian Olympic Committee announced on Wednesday.

After withdrawing from the 2024 French Open ahead of the quarterfinals, Djokovic had knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus. That put Djokovic's Olympic availability in question, but he will be ready to go by the time the tennis events begin on July 27.

Although Djokovic didn't get to finish the job the Roland Garros, he will attempt to win a gold medal on those same courts as it will host the 2024 Olympics. Djokovic is plenty comfortable with those surroundings, winning the French Open three times throughout his career.

Djokovic also has one Olympic medal on his resume. It's a bronze medal he won at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. Going into this year's Olympics, he will be considered a favorite to win gold.

Now that Djokovic's participation in the Olympics has been confirmed, all eyes turn to his availability for Wimbledon. That tournament begins on July 1, and Djokovic would be going for his eighth career win there.