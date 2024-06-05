Earlier this week, Novak Djokovic was forced to withdraw from the 2024 French Open after suffering a knee injury in a fourth-round win against No. 23 Francisco Cerundolo. According to ESPN, Djokovic will undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus on Wednesday,

Djokovic suffered the torn meniscus during a fourth-round match that went five sets and spanned well over four hours. Djokovic was able to keep playing and went on to win the match, but an MRI revealed the true extent of the injury, and Djokovic had to withdraw from the Grand Slam tournament.

Following the win over Cerundolo, even Djokovic admitted his status for the rest of the tournament was uncertain.

"I don't know what will happen tomorrow -- or after tomorrow, if I'll be able to step out on the court and play," Djokovic said. "You know, I hope so. Let's see what happens."

Considering the recovery time necessary to recuperate from surgery, it's possible that Djokovic could miss Wimbledon, which is slated to begin on July 1. In addition, the 24-time Grand Slam champion may not be able to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics next month.

Djokovic has won Wimbledon on seven occasions throughout his stored career. In the 2023 installment of Wimbledon, he made it to the final before losing to Carlos Alcaraz. Meanwhile, he's never won an Olympic gold medal as his best finish came when he captured a bronze medal in 2008.