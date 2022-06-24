wimbledon.jpg
Getty Images

The men's and women's singles draws for Wimbledon were announced on Friday. As for the seeds, top player Novak Djokovic is the No. 1 seed in the men's side of the bracket despite Rafael Nadal winning the 2022 French Open last month. With the French Open victory in his back pocket, Nadal is going to be listed as the No. 2 seed.

As for the women, Iga Swiatek is the top seed after winning the 2022 French Open. Anett Kontaveit will be the No. 2 seed despite being eliminated in the opening round of the French Open as a No. 5 seed.

Serena Williams will be playing at Wimbledon and it will mark the first time that he's taken any tennis court since the 2021 installment of Wimbledon. She has not played since last June when she suffered an ankle injury during her opening round match at the All England Club.

No players of Russian or Belarusian nationality will be allowed to play in the tournament. Wimbledon made that decision in April after Russia invaded Ukraine. As a result of the ban, some of the top players in the sport will miss out on Wimbledon, including men's world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and women's world No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Wimbledon:

Men's and women's Wimbledon draw

Men's and women's schedule

  • First Round, June 27-28
  • Second Round, June 29-30
  • Third Round, July 1-2
  • Fourth Round, July 3-4
  • Quarterfinals, July 5-6
  • Women's Semifinals, July 7
  • Men's Semifinals, July 8
  • Women's Final, July 9
  • Men's Final, July 10

Men's singles seeding

  1. Novak Djokovic
  2. Rafael Nadal
  3. Casper Ruud
  4. Stefanos Tsitsipas
  5. Carlos Alcaraz
  6. Felix Auger-Aliassime
  7. Hurbert Hurkacz
  8. Matteo Berrettini
  9. Cameron Norrie
  10. Jannik Sinner
  11. Taylor Fritz
  12. Diego Schwartzman
  13. Denis Shapovalov
  14. Marin Cilic
  15. Reilly Opelka
  16. Pablo Carreno Busta
  17. Roberto Bautista Agut
  18. Grigor Dimitrov
  19. Gael Monfils
  20. Alex De Minaur
  21. John Isner
  22. Botic van de Zandschulp
  23. Nikoloz Basilashvili
  24. Frances Tiafoe
  25. Holger Rune
  26. Miomir Kecmanovic
  27. Filip Krajinovic
  28. Lorenzo Sonego
  29. Daniel Evans
  30. Jenson Brooksby
  31. Tommy Paul
  32. Sebastian Baez

Women's singles seeding

  1. Iga Swiatek
  2. Anett Kontaveit
  3. Ons Jabeur
  4. Paula Badosa
  5. Maria Sakkari
  6. Karolina Pliskova
  7. Danielle Collins
  8. Jessica Pegula
  9. Garbine Muguruza
  10. Emma Raducanu
  11. Coco Gauff
  12. Jelena Ostapenko 
  13. Barbora Krejcikova
  14. Belinda Bencic
  15. Angelique Kerber
  16. Simona Halep
  17. Elena Rybakina
  18. Jil Teichmann
  19. Madison Keys
  20. Amanda Anisimova
  21. Camila Giorgi
  22. Martina Trevisan
  23. Beatriz Haddad Maia
  24. Elise Mertens
  25. Petra Kvitova
  26. Sorana Cirstea
  27. Yulia Putintseva
  28. Alison Riske
  29. Anhelina Kalinina
  30. Shelby Rogers
  31. Kaia Kanepi
  32. Sara Sorribes Tormo

How to watch the 2022 Wimbledon

  • Dates: June 27 - July 10
  • Time: Varies
  • Location: London, England
  • TV: NBC, Tennis Channel
  • Stream: fuboTV (try for free)