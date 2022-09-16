The Connecticut Sun kept their season alive on Thursday night with a comfortable 105-76 win over the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3 of the 2022 WNBA Finals. Alyssa Thomas was terrific, finishing with 16 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists to record the first triple-double in Finals history. Game 4 of this best-of-five series, which the Aces now lead 2-1, is set for Sunday afternoon.

After earning the No. 1 overall seed in the regular season, the Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury in the first round and the Seattle Storm in the semifinals. The Sun, meanwhile, have gone the distance in both rounds so far, taking down the Dallas Wings and defending champion Chicago Sky.

Another new playoff format has debuted this year, as the league has scrapped the first- and second-round byes in favor of a standard three-round bracket format. The first round was best-of-three, and the semifinals and Finals will be best-of-five. The semifinals and Finals will use a standard 2-2-1 format, with the higher seed hosting Games 1, 2 and 5, if necessary, and the lower seed hosting Games 3 and 4, if necessary.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

2022 WNBA playoff bracket

Here's a look at the entire schedule:

Finals (best-of-five)



Sunday, Sept. 11 (Game 1)

Aces 67, Sun 64 (Aces lead 1-0)

Tuesday, Sept. 13 (Game 2)

Aces 85, Sun 71 (Aces lead 2-0)

Thursday, Sept. 15 (Game 3)

Sun 105, Aces 76 (Aces lead 2-1)

Sunday, Sept. 18 (Game 4)

No. 1 Las Vegas Aces at No. 3 Connecticut Sun -- 4 p.m. ET | ESPN

Tuesday, Sept. 20 (Game 5)*

No. 3 Connecticut Sun at No. 1 Las Vegas Aces -- 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

* If necessary

Semifinals (best-of-five)

Sunday, Aug. 28 (Game 1s)

Storm 76, Aces 73 (Storm lead 1-0)

Sun 68, Sky 63 (Sun lead 1-0)

Wednesday, Aug. 31 (Game 2s)

Sky 85, Sun 77 (Series tied 1-1)

Aces 78, Storm 73 (Series tied 1-1)

Sunday, Sept. 4 (Game 3s)

Sky 76, Sun 72 (Sky lead 2-1)

Aces 110, Storm 98 -- OT (Aces lead 2-1)

Tuesday, Sept. 6 (Game 4s)

Sun 104, Sky 80 (Series tied 2-2)

Aces 97, Storm 92 (Aces win 3-1)

Thursday, Sept. 8 (Game 5)

Sun 72, Sky 63 (Sky win 3-2)

First round (best-of-three)

Wednesday, Aug. 17 (Game 1s)

Liberty 98, Sky 91 (Liberty lead 1-0)

Aces 79, Mercury 63 (Aces lead 1-0)

Thursday, Aug. 18 (Game 1s)

Sun 93, Wings 68 (Sun lead 1-0)

Storm 86, Mystics 83 (Storm lead 1-0)

Saturday, Aug. 20 (Game 2s)

Sky 100, Liberty 62 (Series tied 1-1)

Aces 117, Mercury 80 (Aces win series 2-0)

Sunday, Aug. 21 (Game 2s)

Wings 89, Sun 79 (Series tied 1-1)

Storm 97, Mystics 84 (Storm win series 2-0)

Tuesday, Aug. 23 (Game 3)

Sky 90, New York Liberty 72 (Sky win series 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 24 (Game 3)