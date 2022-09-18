For the first time ever, the Las Vegas Aces are WNBA champions. On Sunday afternoon, the Aces hung on for a dramatic 78-71 win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 4 of the 2022 Finals, to take the series 3-1. In addition to this being the franchise's first title, it is also the first major professional title for a team in Las Vegas.

The first half was a rugged, forgettable affair in which each team had a scoreless streak that lasted over five minutes. Thankfully, both teams settled down and found a rhythm in the second half creating a much more enjoyable experience. The game going down to the wire helped in that department as well.

Late in the fourth quarter the Aces opened up a six-point lead and appeared to be on the verge of pulling away. Instead, the Sun converted a five-point possession after Kelsey Plum's reckless closeout on DeWanna Bonner's 3-point attempt was upgrade to a flagrant foul. That swing allowed the Sun to jump right back into the game, and they briefly grabbed the lead with 2:22 remaining on a Courtney Williams jumper.

From that point on, though, it was all Aces and all Riquna Williams. Inserted into the game when the Aces went to their small-ball lineup, Williams scored eight straight points for the Aces on a pair of 3-pointers and step-back jumper. Kelsey Plum added a bucket, Jackie Young added a free throw, and that was it.

Chelsea Gray led the way for the Aces with another terrific postseason performance, finishing with 20 points, five rebounds and six assists on 9 of 13 from the field. Williams came up with 17 massive points off bench, while regular season MVP A'ja Wilson added 11 points and 14 rebounds.