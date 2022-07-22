The Chicago Sky (20-6) hosts the Dallas Wings (11-14) in a cross-conference WNBA showdown on Friday night at 8 p.m. ET. This will be the second contest between these two teams, with Chicago picking up an 89-81 victory in the previous matchup. Elsewhere on Friday's WNBA slate, the Seattle Storm (17-9) goes on the road to face off against the Phoenix Mercury (11-16) at 10 p.m. ET.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Chicago as the 7.5-point favorite in the latest Wings vs. Sky odds, and the over-under for total points scored is 166.5. Seattle is a six-point favorite with an over-under of 160.5 points, according to Caesars. There are opportunities to cash in on Friday's WNBA schedule, with the payoff even bigger if you combine your top picks into a WNBA parlay. Before you make any WNBA picks or parlays for Friday, you need to see what women's basketball experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have to say.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoop-Stats.com - a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks.

Now, Barzilai and Wetzel have turned their attention to the WNBA after going 590-430 overall (+127.40 units, +13.6 percent) during the 2021-22 women's college basketball season. Anyone who has followed their women's basketball picks has seen huge returns.

One play that the experts love is the Chicago Sky (-6.5) covering the spread against the Dallas Wings. Chicago has been playing outstanding basketball as of late, winning 10 of its last 11 games, including five straight. The Sky will be without point guard Courtney Vandersloot for the third consecutive contest but they have shown their ability to step up in her absence. They've covered each of the last two games.

The Sky also has one of the best and most efficient offenses in the league. They rank second in scoring (85.7), first in assists (23.8), and field-goal percentage (47.9), while being tied for first in 3-point percentage (35.9). Chicago looks to keep up the momentum and secure their sixth straight victory.

