Former Iowa star Caitlin Clark will be stepping onto a WNBA court for the first time Friday as the Indiana Fever take on the Dallas Wings in a preseason matchup.

Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, finished her college career at Iowa as the Division I all-time leading scorer. Just a month ago, Clark guided the Hawkeyes to their second consecutive national title game. The two-time Naismith Player of the Year led the nation in scoring and assists last season, averaging 31.6 points per game while tallying 346 dimes in 2023-24.

Even though Friday will only be a preseason game, the Wings will be a good test for the Fever. They made it to the second round of the 2023 playoffs and will be trying to build on that momentum. One of Dallas' key players is Arike Ogunbowale, who led last year's team with 21.2 points per game. Another one is Satou Sabally, who averaged 18.6 points and 8.1 rebounds en route to a Most Improved Player award.

How to watch

Date: Friday, May 3 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Friday, May 3 | 8 p.m. ET Location: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas

College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas Watch: WNBA League Pass

How will Clark adjust to WNBA, Fever

While we won't really have an answer until she actually plays, Clark got a taste of WNBA action during training camp. This past weekend, Clark said one of the major differences she noticed between college basketball and the WNBA is speed. The game seems much faster at the professional level, Clark says, but she is used to playing with pace because that is the style Iowa favored last season.

"It's definitely different, but that's what you expect when you start a new chapter in your life," Clark said. "It's fast, fast shot clock, but I think all of you know that's how I like to play. So, I think it suits my game pretty well. It's a fast pace, a lot faster than college, and you've to learn quicker because you've got to get your mind on Friday."

Clark is joining a team that went 13-27 last season, and her ability to create offense through her shooting and passing skills can earn her a significant role with the Fever immediately. They had the worst performing offense in the WNBA in 2022 and, although they started improving last season with 81 points per game, there is still room to grow. In 2023, Indiana was second to last in assists.

Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 18.2 points per game last season. The Ohio State product has been with Indiana since being drafted No. 2 overall by the team in 2008 and she will still play an important role. However, the Fever really picked up momentum in 2023 with the addition of Aliyah Boston, a two-time Naismith Defensive Player of the Year in college. The former South Carolina forward went on to win 2023 Rookie of the Year despite her team finishing under .500. Having Clark and Boston on the same roster gives the Fever two young stars that could eventually turn the franchise around.