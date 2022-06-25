The Las Vegas Aces and Washington Mystics will both try to get back on the winning track when they face off Saturday in a WNBA matchup. The Aces (13-3) come off a 104-95 loss to the Chicago Sky on Tuesday that broke a four-game win streak. Washington (11-9) has lost three of its past four, including an 85-71 setback to Seattle on Thursday. The Mystics handed Las Vegas one of its three losses back in May, but that was a home game, and this one will be at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The matchup is one of three on the Saturday WNBA schedule, with the Dallas Wings (9-9) hosting the Phoenix Mercury (6-12) at 8 p.m. ET, and the Los Angeles Sparks (6-10) visiting the Seattle Storm (11-6) at 9 p.m. ET.

Tipoff in the Aces vs. Mystics matchup is at 10 p.m. ET. Las Vegas is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest WNBA odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with the over-under for total points scored set at 170.5. Dallas is a seven-point favorite at Caesars, and the Storm are 10-point favorites. The three games offer several options for WNBA bets, and you can cash in big if you combine your confident picks into a parlay. Before making any WNBA picks or parlays for Saturday, be sure to see what women's basketball experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have to say.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks.

Now, Barzilai and Wetzel have turned their attention to the WNBA after going 590-430 overall (+127.40 units, +13.6 percent) during the 2021-22 women's college basketball season. Anyone who has followed their women's basketball picks has seen huge returns.

The experts have evaluated Saturday's WNBA schedule and broken down the matchups to find the best value for bettors. They have revealed a three-leg parlay that could lead to a payout of almost 6-1. You can see the experts' WNBA picks for Saturday only at SportsLine.

One part of the parlay that the experts love is over 168.5 total points (-110) in the Mercury vs. Wings matchup (see tickets at StubHub). Phoenix has been without star Brittney Griner all season, and it has been one of the league's worst defensive teams without her. They are yielding almost 87 points per game, tied for second-most in the WNBA, and opponents are shooting 45.3 percent from the field, also tied for second-worst. Dallas gives up almost 81 points and also allows 45.3 percent shooting. On the flip side, both teams are in the top five in WNBA in scoring.

Dallas averages 82.5 points per game, while the Mercury are just under 82. The previous two meetings between the teams have topped 175 points, with the Wings winning 94-84 in Phoenix in May and taking a 93-88 home victory just over a week ago. Phoenix has three players who score more than 15 points per game -- Skylar Diggins-Smith (17.9), Tina Charles (17.3) and Diana Taurasi (15.9). The Wings have five who average at least 10 points, led by Arike Ogunbowale (19.2).

Barzilai and Wetzel locked in two other best bets for their Saturday night parlay that would pay nearly 6-1. Both are confident plays, including an underdog to cover on the road. You can only see their parlay picks and best bets at SportsLine.

What WNBA picks should you target Saturday night for a parlay offering a payout of nearly 6-1? And which road underdog is a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which WNBA picks you should be all over on Saturday, all from the experts who know the women's game inside and out.