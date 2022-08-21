There wasn't much drama on Sunday during the 2022 WNBA playoffs. Early in the day, the Chicago Sky beat the New York Liberty by 38 points to even their series at 1-1 and set a new record for the largest margin of victory in playoff history. A few hours later, the Las Vegas Aces nearly broke that mark as they completed a two-game sweep of the Phoenix Mercury with a 37-point win. In the process, the Aces set a new record for 3-pointers in a game with 23.

Another new playoff format has debuted this year, as the league has scrapped the first- and second-round byes in favor of a standard three-round bracket format. The first round will be best-of-three, while the semifinals and Finals will be best-of-five.

It's also important to note the first round series' will use a 2-1 format, which means the higher seed will host Games 1 and 2, while the lower seeded team will host Game 3, if necessary. The semifinals and Finals, though, will use a standard 2-2-1 format, with the higher seed hosting Games 1, 2 and 5, if necessary, and the lower seed hosting Games 3 and 4, if necessary.

2022 WNBA playoff bracket

Here's a look at the entire schedule:

First round (best-of-three)

Wednesday, Aug. 17 (Game 1s)

Liberty 98, Sky 91 (Liberty lead 1-0)

Aces 79, Mercury 63 (Aces lead 1-0)

Thursday, Aug. 18 (Game 1s)

Sun 93, Wings 68 (Sun lead 1-0)

Storm 86, Mystics 83 (Storm lead (1-0)

Saturday, Aug. 20 (Game 2s)

Sky 100, Liberty 62 (Series tied 1-1)

Aces 117, Mercury 80 (Aces win series 2-0)

Sunday, Aug. 21 (Game 2s)

No. 6 Dallas Wings at No. 3 Connecticut Sun, 12 p.m. ET | ABC (fuboTV -- try for free)

No. 5 Washington Mystics at No. 4 Seattle Storm, 4 p.m. ET | ESPN (fuboTV -- try for free)

Tuesday, Aug. 23 (Game 3)

No. 2 Chicago Sky at No. 7 New York Liberty, 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

Wednesday, Aug. 24 (Game 3s)*

No. 3 Connecticut Sun at No. 6 Dallas Wings, 7 p.m. ET | ESPN2

No. 4 Seattle Storm at No. 5 Washington Mystics, 9 p.m. ET | ESPN2

* If necessary

Semifinals (best-of-five)

Sunday, Aug. 28 (Game 1s)

TBD at No. 1 Las Vegas Aces, 4 p.m. ET | ESPN

TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Wednesday, Aug. 31 (Game 2s)

TBD vs. TBD -- 7 p.m. ET | ESPN2

TBD at No. 1 Las Vegas Aces -- 10 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Sunday, Sept. 4 (Game 3s)

TBD vs. TBD -- 1 p.m. ET | ESPN2

No. 1 Las Vegas Aces at TBD -- 3 p.m. ET | ABC

Tuesday, Sept. 6 (Game 4s)*

TBD vs. TBD -- 8 p.m. ET | ESPN2

No. 1 Las Vegas Aces at TBD -- 10 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Thursday, Sept. 8 (Game 5s)*

TBD vs. TBD -- 8 p.m. ET | ESPN2

TBD at No. 1 Las Vegas Aces -- 10 p.m. ET | ESPN2

* If necessary

Finals (best-of-five)

Sunday, Sept. 11 (Game 1)

TBD vs. TBD -- 3 p.m. ET | ABC

Tuesday, Sept. 13 (Game 2)

TBD vs. TBD -- 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

Thursday, Sept. 15 (Game 3)

TBD vs. TBD -- 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

Sunday, Sept. 18 (Game 4)*

TBD vs. TBD -- 4 p.m. ET | ESPN

Tuesday, Sept. 20 (Game 5)*

TBD vs. TBD -- 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

* If necessary