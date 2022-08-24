The first round of the 2022 WNBA playoffs wraps up Wednesday night as the Dallas Wings host the Connecticut Sun in a winner-take-all Game 3. The sixth-seeded Wings upset the third-seeded Sun on Sunday to force the decisive matchup. The winner will take on the defending champion Chicago Sky in the semifinals. The Sky put away the upstart New York Liberty with a definitive 16-0 run to win Game 3 on Tuesday night.
The Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm are set to face off in the other semifinal matchup after both teams won their first-round series in two games.
Another new playoff format has debuted this year, as the league has scrapped the first- and second-round byes in favor of a standard three-round bracket format. The first round will be best-of-three, while the semifinals and Finals will be best-of-five.
It's also important to note the first round series' will use a 2-1 format, which means the higher seed will host Games 1 and 2, while the lower seeded team will host Game 3, if necessary. The semifinals and Finals, though, will use a standard 2-2-1 format, with the higher seed hosting Games 1, 2 and 5, if necessary, and the lower seed hosting Games 3 and 4, if necessary.
2022 WNBA playoff bracket
Here's a look at the entire schedule:
First round (best-of-three)
Wednesday, Aug. 17 (Game 1s)
- Liberty 98, Sky 91 (Liberty lead 1-0)
- Aces 79, Mercury 63 (Aces lead 1-0)
Thursday, Aug. 18 (Game 1s)
- Sun 93, Wings 68 (Sun lead 1-0)
- Storm 86, Mystics 83 (Storm lead 1-0)
Saturday, Aug. 20 (Game 2s)
- Sky 100, Liberty 62 (Series tied 1-1)
- Aces 117, Mercury 80 (Aces win series 2-0)
Sunday, Aug. 21 (Game 2s)
- Wings 89, Sun 79 (Series tied 1-1)
- Storm 97, Mystics 84 (Storm win series 2-0)
Tuesday, Aug. 23 (Game 3)
- Sky 90, New York Liberty 72 (Sky win series 2-1)
Wednesday, Aug. 24 (Game 3)
- No. 3 Connecticut Sun at No. 6 Dallas Wings, 9 p.m. ET | ESPN | fuboTV (try for free)
Semifinals (best-of-five)
Sunday, Aug. 28 (Game 1s)
- No. 4 Seattle Storm at No. 1 Las Vegas Aces, 4 p.m. ET | ESPN
- TBD at No. 2 Chicago Sky, 8 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Wednesday, Aug. 31 (Game 2s)
- TBD at No. 2 Chicago Sky -- 8 p.m. ET | ESPN2
- No. 4 Seattle Storm at No. 1 Las Vegas Aces -- 10 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Sunday, Sept. 4 (Game 3s)
- No. 2 Chicago Sky at TBD -- 1 p.m. ET | ESPN2
- No. 1 Las Vegas Aces at No. 4 Seattle Storm -- 3 p.m. ET | ABC
Tuesday, Sept. 6 (Game 4s)*
- No. 2 Chicago Sky at TBD -- TBD | ESPN2
- No. 1 Las Vegas Aces at No. 4 Seattle Storm -- TBD | ESPN2
Thursday, Sept. 8 (Game 5s)*
- TBD at No. 2 Chicago Sky -- TBD | ESPN2
- No. 4 Seattle Storm at No. 1 Las Vegas Aces -- TBD | ESPN2
* If necessary
Finals (best-of-five)
Sunday, Sept. 11 (Game 1)
- TBD vs. TBD -- 3 p.m. ET | ABC
Tuesday, Sept. 13 (Game 2)
- TBD vs. TBD -- 9 p.m. ET | ESPN
Thursday, Sept. 15 (Game 3)
- TBD vs. TBD -- 9 p.m. ET | ESPN
Sunday, Sept. 18 (Game 4)*
- TBD vs. TBD -- 4 p.m. ET | ESPN
Tuesday, Sept. 20 (Game 5)*
- TBD vs. TBD -- 9 p.m. ET | ESPN
* If necessary