The 2023 WNBA playoffs are now in full swing, which means so too is awards season. As per usual, the league's major awards are determined by a panel of media members, and handed out during the postseason. This year, there are 60 voters, and ballots were due on Sept. 10, the final day of the regular season.

Thus far, three awards have been announced. The Connecticut Sun's Stephanie White earned Coach of the Year and Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark was named Sixth Player of the Year. Off the court, New York Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb took home Executive of the Year.

Still to come are all of the most important honors, including Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year and All-WNBA. Here's a look at this season's winners and the announcement schedule.

Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 21: Most Improved Player

Tuesday, Sept. 26: MVP

Monday, Oct. 2: Rookie of the Year/All-Rookie Team

Thursday, Oct. 5: Defensive Player of the Year/All-Defensive Teams

Friday, Oct. 13: All-WNBA Teams

The Aces dominance over the Sixth Player of the Year award continued this season as veteran forward Alysha Clark took home the trophy. This was the fourth time in five seasons that an Aces player has won 6POY, with Clark joining Dearica Hamby (twice) and Kelsey Plum. In Clark's first season with the Aces she proved to be a vital piece off the bench on both sides of the ball as they won a WNBA record 34 regular season games. Clark averaged 6.7 points and 3.4 rebounds, while shooting 38.6% from 3-point land.

White's first season in charge of the Sun was a successful one, as she guided the team to a franchise-record 27 wins and the No. 3 seed in the playoffs. That's despite the fact that Jonquel Jones was traded away in the winter and Brionna Jones tore her Achilles tendon a month into the season. This was the fifth time that a Sun coach has won the award, which is more than any other franchise.

It's no surprise that Kolb won this honor after putting together perhaps the best offseason in league history. During the winter, Kolb traded for Jonquel Jones and signed Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot in free agency -- two former MVPs and the active assists leader. Following that incredible haul, the Liberty won a franchise-record 32 games in the regular season and earned the No. 2 overall seed in the playoffs.