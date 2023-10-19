The 2023 WNBA Finals came to a conclusion in thrilling fashion on Wednesday night, as the Las Vegas Aces outlasted the New York Liberty for a 70-69 win in Game 4 to become the first team to win back-to-back championships since the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001 and 2002.

The Aces were without star point guard Chelsea Gray and starting center Kiah Stokes -- to say nothing of Candace Parker's continued long-term absence -- and quickly went down by double digits. But they managed to hang around, and then surged in front in the fourth quarter before hanging on at the buzzer.

A'ja Wilson, who put her team on her back with 24 points and 16 rebounds to clinch the title, was named Finals MVP. She averaged 21.3 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game in the series.

WNBA Finals results (best-of-five)



Sunday, Oct. 8 -- Game 1

Aces 99, Liberty 82 (Aces lead 1-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 11 -- Game 2

Aces 104, Liberty 76 (Aces lead 2-0)

Sunday, Oct. 15 -- Game 3

Liberty 87, Aces 73 (Aces lead 2-1)

Wednesday, Oct. 18 -- Game 4

Aces 70, Liberty 69 (Aces win 3-1)

Semifinals results (best-of-five)



Sunday, Sept. 24 -- Game 1s

Sun 78, Liberty 63 (Sun lead 1-0)

Aces 97, Wings 83 (Aces lead 1-0)

Tuesday, Sept. 26 -- Game 2s

Liberty 84, Sun 77 (Series tied 1-1)

Aces 91, Wings 84 (Aces lead 2-0)

Friday, Sept. 29 -- Game 3s

Liberty 92, Sun 81 (Liberty lead 2-1)

Aces 64, Wings 61 (Aces win 3-0)

Sunday, Oct. 1 -- Game 4s

Liberty 87, Sun 84 (Liberty win 3-1)

First-round results (best-of-three)

Wednesday, Sept. 13 -- Game 1s

Sun 90, Lynx 60 (Sun lead 1-0)

Aces 87, Sky 59 (Aces lead 1-0)

Friday, Sept. 15 -- Game 1s

Liberty 90, Mystics 75 (Liberty lead 1-0)

Wings 94, Dream 82 (Wings lead 1-0)

Sunday, Sept. 17 -- Game 2s

Lynx 82, Sun 75 (Series tied 1-1)

Aces 92, Sky 70 (Aces win series 2-0)

Tuesday, Sept. 19 -- Game 2s

Liberty 90, Mystics 85 OT (Liberty win series 2-0)

Wings 101, Dream 74 (Wings win series 2-0)

Wednesday, Sept. 20 -- Game 3

Sun 90, Lynx 75 (Sun win series 2-1)

