The 2023 WNBA free agency period is set to begin on Saturday (Jan. 21), when teams will first be allowed to speak to players. This year's class, which features half a dozen former MVPs, is being hailed as one of the best in league history -- though to that point it's worth noting that free agency has only recently become an important part of the league calendar thanks to CBA changes.

Before all the action gets started, here's a look at the top 10 free agents for 2023. For a full breakdown of all the key dates, rules, and every single free agent, go here.

1. Breanna Stewart

2022 team: Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm Status: Unrestricted

Stewart only signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Storm last winter, so she'll now reprise her role as the undisputed top free agent. Last season she won the first scoring title of her career by putting up 21.8 points per game, finished runner-up in MVP voting and third in Defensive Player of the Year voting, and made both All-WNBA First Team and All-Defensive First Team. She's at worst the second-best player in the league and will turn whatever team she's on into a title hopeful. Whether that will remain the Storm or be someone else remains to be seen. Stewart made it clear during her end-of-season press conference that she plans on exploring the free agent market, and will have her choice of destination.

2. Candace Parker

2022 team: Chicago Sky

Chicago Sky Status: Unrestricted

Despite considering retirement at various points during the past few years, Parker confirmed in November that she will be back for a 16th WNBA season. But where? The Sky's title defense ended in devastating fashion last season by blowing a double-digit fourth-quarter lead at home in Game 5 of the semifinals, and nearly every key veteran is now a free agent. It's hard to imagine Parker leaving Chicago just a few years after her dramatic homecoming, but at the same time she'll want to compete for a title at this point in her career; depending on what happens with the rest of the roster this winter, she may have a better chance to do so on another team.

3. Courtney Vandersloot

2022 team: Chicago Sky

Chicago Sky Status: Unrestricted

Vandersloot is another important member of the Sky hitting free agency this winter, and there have already been whispers about her leaving the only franchise she's ever known. Per Howard Megdal of The Next, there is mutual interest between Vandersloot and the New York Liberty, who just pulled off a trade for Jonquel Jones. Vandersloot may no longer be the undisputed best point guard in the league at this stage of her career, but she still finished second in assists per game last season at 6.5 and is one of the best facilitators in league history. If she leaves Chicago after more than a decade, it would be a significant loss for the Sky and could influence how the rest of their free agents act. And if she does indeed head to the Big Apple to team up with Jones and Sabrina Ionescu, the Liberty would instantly become a title contender.

4. Nneka Ogwumike

2022 team: Los Angeles Sparks

Los Angeles Sparks Status: Unrestricted

Such is the nature of this year's free agency class that Ogwumike, a former MVP, seven-time All-Star and five-time All-WNBA performer has to settle for fourth place on this list. After a few tough seasons in 2020 and 2021, in which she was limited to 36 games, Ogwumike returned to an elite level last summer. She averaged 18.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game, and even earned a few down-ballot MVP votes. But even with Ogwumike playing at that level, the Sparks missed the playoffs and were nowhere near the top teams in the league. As Ogwumike enters Year 12, whether she sticks around or decides to chase a title elsewhere could depend on what other moves the Sparks are able to pull off. They've already added new head coach Curt Miller and traded for veteran point guard Jasmine Thomas, and have nearly $1 million in cap space.

5. Brittney Griner

2022 team: Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Mercury Status: Unrestricted

Under normal circumstances, Griner would be higher up this list due to the fact that she's one of the best centers in league history. As it is, Griner is coming off 10 months of wrongful detainment in Russia on drug charges, and it's still unclear what sort of shape she's in both mentally and physically. One thing is clear, however: Griner has stated her intent to play basketball this season, and wants to do so with the Phoenix Mercury, the only team she's ever suited up for since being the No. 1 overall pick in 2013. How Griner fares this season will be a major determining factor in the Mercury's chances of getting back to contention status, but the most important thing is that she's free and back home.

6. Brionna Jones

2022 team: Connecticut Sun

Connecticut Sun Status: Unrestricted

After winning Most Improved Player in 2021, Jones picked up another major award with Sixth Player of the Year in 2022. She was also an All-Star in each of those two seasons, yet still often flew under the radar on a Connecticut Sun team with Jonquel Jones, Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner. Heading into the offseason, it seemed Brionna Jones would be the odd person out in the Sun's cap squeeze, but after Jonquel Jones forced a trade to the Liberty, that's no longer an issue. The Sun plan to give Brionna Jones the core designation, per Alexa Philippou, which would give them exclusive negotiating rights and likely keep Jones in Uncasville for at least one more season.

7. Emma Meesseman

2022 team: Chicago Sky

Chicago Sky Status: Unrestricted

Meesseman is yet another member of the Sky who will have no shortage of suitors this winter. The 2019 Finals MVP is perhaps the gold standard for complimentary players in the league; she's an efficient scorer, a high-level playmaker for a big – her 3.8 assists per game last season were second only to Parker among players 6-foot-4 and taller – and a beloved teammate wherever she goes. With her versatility and unselfish style, she'd be a fit for any contending team. There's no doubt the Sky would love to keep her around, but if there are signs that the core of that team is splitting up, Meesseman could look elsewhere.

8. Ezi Magbegor

2022 team: Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm Status: Reserved (qualifying offer extended)

The 23-year-old Australian was one of the leading contenders for Defensive Player of the Year last season until Tina Charles arrived on the scene and pushed her into a bench role. Still, Magbegor made All-Defensive Second Team and in 23 games as a starter put up 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. Magbegor should return to the starting lineup next season, but regardless of her role, she's established herself as one of the best young bigs in the league. As a reserved player, the Seattle Storm have exclusive negotiating rights and have already extended a qualifying offer, so expect her to return to the Pacific Northwest.

9. Diana Taurasi

2022 team: Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Mercury Status: Unrestricted

Taurasi, the WNBA's all-time leading scorer with 9,693 points, told reporters in November that she intends to return for her 19th season. Now 40 years old, Taurasi has spent her entire career with the Mercury, and all signs point to her staying in the desert, especially now that Griner is back home and plans to play this season. Now well past her prime, Taurasi has struggled with injuries and inefficiency in recent seasons and to some extent it's hard to figure out where to place her on a list like this. Her shot creation is still valuable, though, especially in a league that's front-court heavy. Even at this stage in her career, Taurasi was one of six players in the top-15 in both scoring and assists.

10. Azura Stevens

2022 team: Chicago Sky

Chicago Sky Status: Unrestricted

We'll once again head back to Chicago to check in on Azura Stevens, the fourth member of the Sky to crack this list. Stevens is coming off another solid season in which she averaged 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game, while shooting 36.2 percent from 3-point land on a career-high 3.3 attempts per game. She did that largely off the bench, starting just eight games and averaging 21.9 minutes. A spot starter for the first five seasons of her career, it will be interesting to see if Stevens agitates for a bigger role, whether that's in Chicago or elsewhere. Injuries have been an issue for her throughout her career, though, so a smaller role may be best for both her and whatever team she joins.

Honorable mentions