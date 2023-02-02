Courtney Vandersloot announced on social media she is signing with New York, making the Liberty a superteam for the upcoming WNBA season. The veteran point guard is joining a star-studded roster that recently added two-time WNBA champion Breanna Stewart and 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones. Those players are set to join 2022 WNBA All-Star Sabrina Ionescu.

As reported by ESPN, the details of Vandersloot's contract are still being negotiated as the franchise determines how to fit the salaries of her and Stewart under the hard cap.

Vandersloot -- the No. 3 pick in the 2011 WNBA Draft -- spent 12 seasons with the Chicago Sky and dropped one of the biggest free agency bombshells on Jan. 31, when she announced she was leaving the team.

Vandersloot left her mark in Chicago and changed the team in a big way. Before her arrival, the Sky had never made the playoffs or even had a winning season. The four-time WNBA All-Star helped the Sky win its first title in franchise history in 2021. She left as the team's leader in games played (359), minutes (10,145), assists (2,385) and steals (457).

The Liberty is the only still-active original franchise that has not won a championship yet. That could change next season with all the star power on the roster. Even before Vandersloot broke her own news, the team was already starting to enter the championship conversation.

"Superteams are the new thing. We are just trying to make sure that we are as good as possible. We have all of our boxes checked," Stewart told SportsCenter earlier this week. "When you look at the talent, there is a lot of amazing players on this roster and we are going to go after the championship."